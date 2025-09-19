  • home icon
  • Boys 2 Planet: When is the finale, Top 16 contestants, how to vote, eliminations, & all you need to know

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 19, 2025 16:20 GMT
Boys 2 Planet (Image via Instagram/@boysplanet.official)
On Friday, September 19, Boys 2 Planet released their latest episodes, revealing more about the ongoing third survivor announcement ceremony. In the previous episode, following the contestants' participation in the Debut Concept Mission Battle where they performed four different original tracks from the show.

After the same, the survivor announcement ceremony was held to determine the top 16 contestants who will be moving on to the finale round, based on the contestant's votes during the global voting periods and the benefits they've earned through their missions. Here are the top 16 contestants that were revealed in this week's episode:

  1. Lee Sang-won
  2. Zhou An Xin
  3. Lee Leo
  4. Kim Geon-woo
  5. Zhang Jia Hao
  6. He Xin Long
  7. Kim Jun-seo
  8. Chung Sang-hyeon
  9. Yumeki
  10. Chueli Li Yu
  11. Yoo Kang-min
  12. Chen Kai Wen
  13. Kim Jun-min
  14. Park Dong-gyu
  15. Jun Lee-jeong
  16. Kang Woo-jin
On the other hand, these were the contestants who were eliminated from the show following Boys 2 Planet's third survivor announcement ceremony:

  • Masato
  • Jang Han-eum
  • Li Zi Hao
  • Sun Heng-yu
  • Park Jun Il
  • Na Yun-seo
  • Hsu Ching Yu
  • Hu Han Wen

The following article will unveil more about the upcoming finale of Boys 2 Planet, how to vote, and other related details.

All you need to know about Boys 2 Planet's finale: How to vote, where to stream, and more

Boys 2 Planet, Mnet's latest reality survival show, is expected to come to a end with its live finale held on September 25, at 8 PM KST, available for streaming through the Mnet App. Following the recent episode release, the top 16 contestants are expected to compete against one another through their performances of the show's two new original songs.

The 16 contestants will be spilt into two groups, with eight members in each group. The two new orignal songs are Brat Attitude and Never Been 2 Heaven. While Brat Attitude exudes a blend of hip-hop and EDM genres with bold lyrics, Never Been 2 Heaven is expected to play with a fusion of funky and upbeat vocals. Here are the teams and its members who will be performing the same:

Brat Attitude

  • Chen Kaiwen
  • Park Dong-gyu
  • Chuei Li-yu
  • Kim Jun-seo
  • Zhang Jiahao
  • He Xinlong
  • Chung Sang-hyeon
  • Yumeki
Never Been 2 Heaven

  • Zhou Anxin
  • Lee Leo
  • Lee Sang-won
  • Kim Geon-woo
  • Jun Lee-jeong
  • Kang Woo-jin
  • Yoo Kang-min
  • Kim Jun-min

The contestants internally voted to choose Yumeki and Zhang Jiahao for one team and Yoo Kang-min and Zhou Anxin for the other. However, the member who will be performing the killing part, otherwise known as the highlight of the performance, will be determined through fans' votes. The voting for the same is open on the Mnet app until September 19, 10 AM KST.

On the other hand, the final global voting round for Boys 2 Planet is also available from September 19 to September 25, 10 AM KST. Fans and interested viewers can vote for one of their favorite contestant per day through the Mnet app. The results and the final debut lineup of Boys 2 Planet's resultant group will be revealed next Friday, September 25.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the members of the upcoming K-pop boy group.

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

