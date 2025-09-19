Boys 2 Planet: When is the finale, Top 16 contestants, how to vote, eliminations, & all you need to know

On Friday, September 19, Boys 2 Planet released their latest episodes, revealing more about the ongoing third survivor announcement ceremony. In the previous episode, following the contestants' participation in the Debut Concept Mission Battle where they performed four different original tracks from the show.After the same, the survivor announcement ceremony was held to determine the top 16 contestants who will be moving on to the finale round, based on the contestant's votes during the global voting periods and the benefits they've earned through their missions. Here are the top 16 contestants that were revealed in this week's episode:Lee Sang-wonZhou An XinLee LeoKim Geon-wooZhang Jia HaoHe Xin LongKim Jun-seoChung Sang-hyeonYumekiChueli Li YuYoo Kang-minChen Kai WenKim Jun-minPark Dong-gyuJun Lee-jeongKang Woo-jinOn the other hand, these were the contestants who were eliminated from the show following Boys 2 Planet's third survivor announcement ceremony:MasatoJang Han-eumLi Zi HaoSun Heng-yuPark Jun IlNa Yun-seoHsu Ching YuHu Han WenThe following article will unveil more about the upcoming finale of Boys 2 Planet, how to vote, and other related details.All you need to know about Boys 2 Planet's finale: How to vote, where to stream, and moreBoys 2 Planet, Mnet's latest reality survival show, is expected to come to a end with its live finale held on September 25, at 8 PM KST, available for streaming through the Mnet App. Following the recent episode release, the top 16 contestants are expected to compete against one another through their performances of the show's two new original songs.찬🍊 @lynnlynnismLINKthe final episode of Boys 2 Planet will be broadcasted live next Thursday at 8PM KST!The 16 contestants will be spilt into two groups, with eight members in each group. The two new orignal songs are Brat Attitude and Never Been 2 Heaven. While Brat Attitude exudes a blend of hip-hop and EDM genres with bold lyrics, Never Been 2 Heaven is expected to play with a fusion of funky and upbeat vocals. Here are the teams and its members who will be performing the same:Brat AttitudeChen KaiwenPark Dong-gyuChuei Li-yuKim Jun-seoZhang JiahaoHe XinlongChung Sang-hyeon YumekiNever Been 2 HeavenZhou AnxinLee LeoLee Sang-wonKim Geon-wooJun Lee-jeongKang Woo-jinYoo Kang-minKim Jun-minThe contestants internally voted to choose Yumeki and Zhang Jiahao for one team and Yoo Kang-min and Zhou Anxin for the other. However, the member who will be performing the killing part, otherwise known as the highlight of the performance, will be determined through fans' votes. The voting for the same is open on the Mnet app until September 19, 10 AM KST.On the other hand, the final global voting round for Boys 2 Planet is also available from September 19 to September 25, 10 AM KST. Fans and interested viewers can vote for one of their favorite contestant per day through the Mnet app. The results and the final debut lineup of Boys 2 Planet's resultant group will be revealed next Friday, September 25.Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the members of the upcoming K-pop boy group.