BTS' Jimin crowns as 'The Best K-pop Male Idol' in April by Japanese fans 

On May 11, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that BTS' Jimin was crowned as 'The Best K-pop Male Idol' in April by fans in a survey conducted by Japanese Korean Wave media Danmee. He was featured in the question prepared by the Danmee, 'Which K-pop male idol do you think shone the most in April?' and organized between April 19 and 26, 2024.

The artist received 2,912 votes in the survey. The votes equated to 35.52% of the total 8,199 votes cast by Japanese fans. He topped the survey with a higher approval rating from the previous month and impressed everyone.

BTS' Jimin crowned as the Best K-pop Male Idol for the consecutive fourteen months

BTS' Jimin has been selected as the Best K-pop Male Idol for the next 14 months as he continued to top the survey. The idol's achievement showcases his popularity among the fans of Japan, who shower him with immense love and admiration.

The survey has strict voting guidelines and rules that make it harder for an idol to win. It allows only one vote per person and is based on the activity and brand index of South Korea. It selects the best K-pop male idol among the 27 candidates who gathered the most attention based on their PVs.

Although BTS Jimin has enlisted for his mandatory military service since December 2023, he still topped the survey and secured the first position. As soon as the fandom got to know about the idol's latest achievement, they took to social media to celebrate it. They shared multiple snippets congratulating the idol for his latest milestone and wished to see him topping the survey next month.

Jimin continued to showcase his popularity in Japan through surveys, polls, and other quizzes conducted by reputable organizations. However, he also dominated the music charts in the country with his official debut solo album FACE. It was released on March 24, 2023.

He emerged as the first foreign solo singer to bag the No.1 position in Artist 100 on Billboard Japan. Jimin also emerged as the first K-pop soloist with a Korean album to sell over 250,000 copies cumulatively and received Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ).

He also emerged as the first Korean soloist to bag three awards in Oricon's Weekly Total Album Ranking, Weekly Album Ranking, and Weekly Digital Album Ranking, respectively. He also released his digital single, Closer Than This, on December 22, 2023, as a gift for ARMYs while he was away in the military.

BTS' Jimin began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside group member Jungkook. After concluding his five weeks of basic military training, he was crowned the best trainee in the unit and won The HONOR OF EXEMPLARY with a Commendation from the Chief of Division.

He was deployed to the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and reportedly promoted to the Private First Class.