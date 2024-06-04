BTS’ Jin’s military discharge news causes HYBE’s stock prices to skyrocket

BTS’ Jin’s military return news has reportedly skyrocketed his entertainment company's stock prices. According to the South Korean publication, Jeonmae News, BTS' company HYBE’s stock increased by 0.25%, just at the news of him being discharged from the military on June 12. The BTS member is set to participate in the upcoming special event for the band's 11th debut anniversary on June 13, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This event is going to be a "free hug" event where a thousand lucky ARMYs will get to hug or shake hands with the Astronaut singer. This very news has caused a stir of happiness among the fans and caused a healthy boost in HYBE’s stock prices.

Jin's return causes a hike of 0.25% in HYBE's stocks

BTS’ activities have always proved beneficial for the company’s economic growth and standing in the market. New activities from the members often cause a stir in the stock prices and it’s the same case this time around too.

As per the publication, most recently, HYBE's stock closed higher on the 3rd of June, finishing the day at 200,500 KRW, up +0.25% from the previous trading day. The trading volume was 287,493 shares.

As there was a continuous streak of declining stock prices before this news, it can be safely said that this rise in stock prices appears to be linked to the news of BTS’ eldest member, Jin, completing his military service.

Expand Tweet

During April, HYBE saw a constant decline in their stocks due to the ongoing feud with ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

As per the netizens on the Korean forum Theqoo, in the last week of May, the company's stock prices fell below KRW 190,000 ($139). On May 21, it closed at this price, however, it dropped even lower to KRW 187,000 (around $137) the following day. This price was the lowest-ever recorded value of the company's shares in the year 2024.

Hence, the news of the BTS hyung coming back has caused a surge in these low prices and benefited HYBE for the good.

Jin's "light hug" event

BTS’ oldest member Jin, enlisted for his mandatory military in December 2022 and became the group’s first member to do so. The member is set to make his return on June 12, having completed his tenure of 18 months. ARMYs have been counting days since his enlistment and are overjoyed with the news of his return.

As he will return just around his group’s 11th anniversary, he has taken the charge of organising a special event for the fans. As none of his bank members will be available to physically celebrate this event with him, BigHit has organised a “light hug” event for 1000 lucky fans.

Expand Tweet

These fans, who will be selected via the raffle system, will get the opportunity to physically hug the star. Moreover, for those who do not wish to receive a hug, cam opt for a hand-shake with the BTS member as well. The eligibility process had previously caused discontent among the fans, but things have started to settle in.

Fans have majorly expressed concerns for Jin’s safety since the event will involve physical contact. However, they’re wishing their fellow Korean ARMYs to savor the event as delightfully as possible.