BTS’ Jin set to attend Gucci SS26 show at Milan Fashion Week: Global timings, & all you need to know

On September 21, 2025, Newsen reported that Jin from BTS was spotted at the Incheon International Airport while departing for Milan, Italy. This trip is for Gucci Women’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection at Milan Fashion Week. It is a top fashion show that is attended by several celebrities and has a high level of international media coverage.The K-pop idol has been serving as a Gucci global ambassador since 2024. He will once again represent the brand at the Gucci SS26 show, which is scheduled for September 23 at 7 PM CET in Milan. For South Korea, this translates to September 24 at 2 AM KST.Fans around the world have been provided with the official time conversions to follow the event live.Global timings for the Gucci SS26 show featuring BTS’ Jin:KST (Korea): September 24, 2 AMCET (Italy/Spain): September 23, 7 PMIST (India): September 23, 10:30 PMMexico/El Salvador/Honduras/Guatemala: September 23, 11 AMColombia/Panama/Peru/Ecuador: September 23, 12 PMDominican Republic/Puerto Rico/Venezuela/Bolivia: September 23, 1 PMBrazil/Argentina/Chile/Uruguay/Paraguay: September 23, 2 PMUnited States (EST): September 23, 1 PMUnited States (PST): September 23, 10 AMAt the airport, the Epiphany singer appeared in a complete Gucci outfit. His look included a Fine Cashmere Sweater with Intarsia, Technical Panama Pants, a Reversible Cotton Gabardine Zip Jacket, and Re-Web Sneakers in black and white. He also carried the Horsebit 1955 Aura Large Crossbody Bag.Jin also interacted with media before boarding. When asked by one of the reporters how he had been, he said that he stayed up all night so that he could rest on the flight. Reporters teased that he must have been gaming, to which he responded with a wave. He also spoke briefly about his favorite dish, Mulhoe. He said he eats it several times a week.Jin’s partnership with Gucci and other brand collaborationsThis upcoming Milan Fashion Week is not Jin’s first. He made his debut as Gucci's global ambassador in September 2024, three months after finishing his military service. He attended the Gucci Spring/Summer 2025 show.He wore a knitted iridescent maroon and orange sweater, complemented with brown tailored trousers and Horsebit loafers. His look received a lot of attention and the Gucci items he wore sold out shortly thereafter.The BTS member at Gucci - Women's Spring Summer 2025 Fashion Show (Image via Getty)He returned to Milan in February 2025 for the Gucci Fall/Winter 2025/2026 showcase. This time, his outfit featured a black leather jacket, light blue striped button-down shirt, black tie, and flared trousers.His popularity spread on social media, and Gucci's media value reportedly surged during the quarterly period. Jin's relationship with Gucci began in August 2024, when he was named global ambassador. The brand experienced an increase in purchases and online interest in the past month.gucci @gucciLINKFrom morning to showtime – join Global Brand Ambassador #Jin from @bts_bighit as he gets ready to attend the #GucciFW25 fashion show in Milan. #MFW #BTSBeyond Gucci, the singer has secured several other global partnerships. He is the ambassador for Fred Jewelry, Alo Yoga, Laneige skincare, Ottogi Jin Ramen, Dongwon Tuna, Dolby Atmos, Gelato Pique, Visit Seoul, and most recently, Lucido-L by Mandom Corporation. His own liquor brand, IGIN, also sold out upon launch.His recent endorsement for Lucido-L, announced in September 2025, even impacted the Japanese stock market. Accoring to the Financial Times, Mandom’s stock reached a 52-week high. It rose more than 78% over the year. This outcome reinforced the scale of Jin’s commercial power as a solo star.