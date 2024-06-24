BTS' Jungkook's 'Standing Next to You' becomes the second fastest song by a K-Pop soloist to reach 700M streams on Spotify

On June 24, 2024, BTS' Jungkook's latest track, Standing Next to You, became the second fastest solo song by a K-pop soloist to garner 700 million streams on Spotify. The artist achieved this feat in 234 days, as per X user @Daily_JKUpdate. The first track to reach 700 million streams on the popular platform was The Golden Maknae's debut track, Seven, which achieved the feat within 65 days of its release.

Standing Next to You was the third single and leading track of Jungkook's debut studio album, Golden, released November 3, 2023. A remix version of the track with the American singer and songwriter Usher was unveiled on December 1, 2024. It was incorporated into Usher's ninth album, Coming Home, which released on February 9, 2024.

BTS' Jungkook achieved the milestone within 234 days

BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You garnered 700 million streams on Spotify within 234 days of its release. Apart from Seven and Standing Next to You, the idol's collaborative track Left and Right with the American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth also crossed 700 million streams on the audio listening platform. The song achieved this milestone within 382 days of its release.

The Golden Maknae has dominated the list of fastest songs by a K-pop soloist to reach 700 million streams on Spotify by securing three ranks within the Top 5. His digital track Seven stood in first place, while Standing Next to You ranked in the second position. These two songs were followed by Left and Right, which ranked at number five.

The third and fourth positions on the list were occupied by BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy (249 days) and BLACKPINK's Jennie's One Of The Girls in collaboration with Lily-Rose Depp, and The Weeknd (290 days), respectively.

Jungkook has now tied with Japanese-Australian singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer Joji. They are the two Asian soloists with the most songs to surpass 700 million streams in the history of Spotify. Seven, Left and Right, and Standing Next to You have surpassed 1.69 billion, 952 million, and 700 million streams, respectively.

Meanwhile, his debut studio record, Golden, has also emerged as the first and fastest album by an Asian soloist to have multiple songs with above 700 million streams on Spotify.

Soon, the idol's latest milestone went viral on social media, and fans congratulated him for his achievement. Phrases including 'Congratulations Jungkook,' 'Top Soloist Jungkook,' 'Standing Next to You 700 M,' and more began trending on X as the fandom celebrated the idol's latest feat.

Standing Next to You was released through BigHit Music. The funk-pop record was co-written by renowned songwriters, including Andrew Watt, Henry Walter, Ali Tamposi, Jon Bellion, Johnta Austin, and Usher, and produced by Watt and Cirkut.

The track also featured on the Billboard Hot 100 for 18 consecutive weeks. The song was also the idol's fourth consecutive top-10 entry on the United Kingdom Singles Chart.

Standing Next to You has been honored with a platinum certification by Music Canada for recording 80,000 unit sales. The track also bagged several accolades, including two first-place trophies in November 2023, on the South Korean music program M Countdown. It also received three Melon Popularity awards.

Recent activities of the BTS member

Jungkook's letter (Image via X/@btsinthemomemt)

The Golden Maknae recently released a new track, Never Let Go, on June 7, 2024, through BigHit Music as part of the group's 11th anniversary event FESTA. Following the release of the record, Jungkook penned a letter through the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where he asked fans whether they liked his latest release and stated, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"ARMYs, did you receive my song gift well, heh. It would be great if you liked it. I worked on it while thinking of you all right from the start, and you might wonder if the hook repeats for too long but to be honest, it was a song I was planning to show along with a dance of the house genre.. like a performance song. But I didn't have time so I couldn't go through with it. It's a shame if I was to turn back time, I would've filmed it somehow, so I'm leaving this post hoping that you will understand."

He further expressed his gratitude to the fandom for being with the group throughout their journey of 11 years and added:

"Anyways, our 11th-year anniversary has already come hehe. I'm thankful that you've always been by <our> side, and I hope you all never get sick and that you're healthy. Also, it's summer, so it's really hot, so be careful of the heat! then, bye."

BTS' Jungkook began his mandatory conscription on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. After concluding his five weeks of basic military training, the idol was assigned to the Fifth Infantry Division.

