BTS members reported to reunite and celebrate Jin’s military discharge as a group on June 12

On Monday, June 10, Dispatch reported that all BTS members will be reuniting to gather and celebrate Jin's military discharge on June 12. It was also reported that all the members had already applied for vacations on the day of his discharge and were expected to gather at the front of the idol's discharge to welcome him back from his military service.

However, due to some concerns about congestion, the idol's discharge is expected to be celebrated quietly somewhere in Seoul, and details of the specific location have not been revealed. Additionally, no official discharge ceremony is scheduled to take place for the idol.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Only the members were revealed to gather as of now. Jin, the eldest member of the seven-piece K-pop boy group, was the first to enlist for his mandatory military service. He departed in December 2022, serving for 18 months in the role of an active drill instructor.

All BTS members reported to gather for Jin's military discharge on June 12

All the BTS members are currently serving their mandatory military service, which all Korean men above the age of 18, with a few exceptional cases, are expected to enroll in. Starting with Jin's enlistment in December 2022 to Jungkook and Jimin's joint enlistment in December 2023, all members have officially departed to service in the military.

Following the completion of their service, the first member to return from the military is the seven-piece K-pop group's eldest member, Jin. The idol's discharge falls on June 12, and fans are elated about the fact that he will be present for the group's 11th debut anniversary, which falls on June 13.

In celebrations of the same, otherwise referred to as the 2024 BTS Festa, the idol is expected to hold a special event for ARMYs. The idol will be holding a Hug Party with a 1000 ARMYs. The participants of the Hug Party were chosen through a raffle conducted by BigHit Entertainment through Weverse between the dates of June 2 and June 6.

Expand Tweet

However, the event for the 2024 BTS Festa is divided into two sessions. While the first part will include all the 1000 lucky ARMYs hugging the idol one by one, the second session, is called Message From Jin. For this session, the idol will be performing some of his solo tracks. The winners of the first session are also eligible for the second session.

With the new piece of information that all the BTS members will be reuniting for the idol's discharge from the military, fans are elated to learn that Jin will be spending his discharge both with his band members and ARMYs. Additionally, the idol is also expected to dive into his solo schedule soon after his discharge.

It was reported that the idol will be releasing his first solo album in the second half of 2024, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the same. Following Jin's discharge, the next member scheduled to return from the military is j-hope, who will be discharged in October 2024.

On the other hand, all the BTS members are expected to return from their military service by June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback