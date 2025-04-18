BTS' Taehyung, RM, BLACKPINK's Rosé, & more K-pop artists lead 2025 final nominations list at MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN: How to vote

On Thursday, April 17, 2025, the MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2025 released the list of nominees for the upcoming award ceremony. Several categories in the list were occupied by K-pop artists, including both solo artists and groups. Some of these nominees are BTS' RM and Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Rosé, aespa, ILLIT, NewJeans, and more.
The Music Awards Japan is the largest international music awards in Japan, and it was established by the Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA). The CEIPA is a general incorporated association that was established by the five major music industry organizations.
These organizations are the Recording Industry Association of Japan, the Japan Association of Music Businesses, the Japan Music Publishers Association, the Federation of Japanese Music Producers, and the Concert Promoters Association of Japan. This year, a total of 251 artists and works were nominated for the upcoming award ceremony.
The voting for the MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN started on April 17, 2025, and fans can contribute to the Best of Listeners' Choice. Fans can visit the playlists created by the award ceremony on Spotify for these categories, and click on vote to choose their pick for the winners. Spotify Premium users get three votes while non-premium users get one vote.
The award ceremony will be held at the ROHM Theatre Kyoto on May 21 and May 22, 2025.
All K-pop nominees for MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2025: BTS' RM and Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and more
Here are all the K-pop nominees and their categories for the upcoming award ceremony, MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN 2025:
- APT. by BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars - Best Song
- WOKE UP by XG - Top Global Hits From Japan
- Supernova by aespa - Best Asian Song
- XG - Best Japanese Hip Hop/Rap Artist
- WOKE UP by XG - Best Japanese Hip Hop/Rap Song
- WOKE UP by XG - Best of Listeners' Choice: Japanese Songs powered by Spotify
- APT. by BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars - Best Foreign Pop Song
- Ditto by NewJeans - Best K-pop Song
- Dynamite by BTS - Best K-pop Song
- Magnetic by ILLIT - Best K-pop Song
- Perfect Night by LE SSERAFIM - Best K-pop Song
- Supernatural by NewJeans - Best K-pop Song
- Supernova by aespa - Best K-pop Song
- Whiplash by aespa - Best K-pop Song
- Neva Play by Megan Thee Stallion feat. BTS' RM - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- WAY 4 U by PLAVE - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- Expiration Date by SEVENTEEN - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- Supernatural by NewJeans - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- APT. by BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- DRIP by BABYMONSTER - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- Mamushi (Remix) by Megan Thee Stallion feat. TWICE - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- Whiplash by aespa - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- CRAZY by LE SSERAFIM - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- How Sweet by NewJeans - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- Supernova by aespa - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- Perfect Night by LE SSERAFIM - Best of Listeners' Choice: Foreign Songs powered by Spotify
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Special Request Award Oshikatsu Request Artist of the Year powered by USEN
- BTS' V - Special Request Award Oshikatsu Request Artist of the Year powered by USEN
Following the announcement of nominations for the MUSIC AWARDS JAPAN, fans and netizens have been storming in to cast their votes for their favourite artists and works.