BTS’ V, Jin, j-hope, Stray Kids win big at 2025 The Fact Music Awards: Complete winners list, redcarpet moments, performance highlights, & more

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 20, 2025 18:26 GMT
BTS
BTS' V and Stray Kids (Image via X/@thefact_TMA)

On Saturday, September 20, 2025 The Fact Music Awards was rolled out at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue in Macao, China. During the ceremony, several K-pop artists, ranging from soloists to groups, bagged trophies. Some of the winners of the event included BTS' Jin, Stray Kids, aespa, ENHYPEN, and more.

The Fact Music Awards is an annual award ceremony hosted by The Fact and organized by Fan N Star. The award show aims to recognize and honor the artists of that year who have majorly contributed to the Hallyu Wave, otherwise known as the worldwide spread and popularity of the South Korean culture.

The following article will unveil the complete winners list of the 2024 The Fact Music Awards.

All winners at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards as BTS' Jin, ENHYPEN, aespa, Stray Kids, and more, bag wins

The much-awaited annual award show, 2025 The Fact Music Awards, was rolled out on September 20, with attendees such as aespa, Stray Kids, NMIXX, ENHYPEN, Hearts2Hearts, and more. During the same time, the winners of the many categories under the award show were also revealed.

Here's the complete list of winners at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards:

Artist of the Year Award

  • Stray Kids
  • aespa
  • ENHYPEN
  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • ZEROBASEONE
  • IVE
  • NCT WISH
  • TWS
  • NMIXX

Next Leader Award

  • KiiiKiii
  • Hearts2Hearts
  • ALLDAY PROJECT

Hottest Award

  • AHOF
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES

Global Hot Trend Award

  • NEXZ
  • MEOVV

Special Jury Award - aespa

TMA Popularity Award - Stray Kids

Global Hot Star Award - PLAVE

Today's Choice - ENHYPEN

Angel N Star - Lim Young Woong

Fan N Star Choice

  • PLAVE (Group)
  • BTS' Jin (Solo)
World Best Performer Award

  • ZEROBASEONE
  • BOYNEXTDOOR

Best Music Award

  • BTS' V (Winter)
  • BTS' j-hope (Spring)
  • BTS' Jin (Summer)

Records of the Year - Stray Kids

Muse of the Year - aespa

Sound of the Year - IVE

Icon of the Year - ENHYPEN

Honor of the Year - Stray Kids

On the other hand, the annual award ceremony was hosted by Jun Hyun-moo and Seohyun, the recurring cohosts of the award show, while Yoo Jae-pil covered the red carpet event. Along with the award distribution, many performances, including collaborations and tribute stages were rolled out at the event.

Here is the complete performance lineup at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards:

Artist Performance Lineup

  • aespa
  • IVE
  • Stray Kids
  • NEXZ
  • BOYNEXTDOOR
  • NMIXX
  • NCTWISH
  • KiiiKiii
  • Hearts2Hearts
  • TWS AHOF
  • MEOVV
  • ENHYPEN
  • ZEROBASEONE
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES
  • A9

Special & Collaborative Stages

  • Lee Seo and Kyu-jin - To. X by Taeyeon
  • ZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao and Ricky - Special Person

Tribute Performances

  • AHOF - BTS' Dynamite
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES - SEVENTEEN's HOT
  • KiiiKiii - BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU
  • Hearts2Hearts - Red Velvet's Red Flavor

Additionally, the two rookie groups, AHOF and CLOSE YOUR EYES, rolled out a collaborative stage. As AHOF rolled out their stage at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards, CLOSE YOUR EYES joined the members towards the end of their performance, and the two rolled out a special outro stage at the show.

Following the event's conclusion, fans and netizens have been celebrating the K-pop artists' win while also gushing over the several show-stopping performances that landed on the internet.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

