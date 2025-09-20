BTS’ V, Jin, j-hope, Stray Kids win big at 2025 The Fact Music Awards: Complete winners list, redcarpet moments, performance highlights, & more

On Saturday, September 20, 2025 The Fact Music Awards was rolled out at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue in Macao, China. During the ceremony, several K-pop artists, ranging from soloists to groups, bagged trophies. Some of the winners of the event included BTS' Jin, Stray Kids, aespa, ENHYPEN, and more.The Fact Music Awards is an annual award ceremony hosted by The Fact and organized by Fan N Star. The award show aims to recognize and honor the artists of that year who have majorly contributed to the Hallyu Wave, otherwise known as the worldwide spread and popularity of the South Korean culture.The following article will unveil the complete winners list of the 2024 The Fact Music Awards.All winners at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards as BTS' Jin, ENHYPEN, aespa, Stray Kids, and more, bag winsThe much-awaited annual award show, 2025 The Fact Music Awards, was rolled out on September 20, with attendees such as aespa, Stray Kids, NMIXX, ENHYPEN, Hearts2Hearts, and more. During the same time, the winners of the many categories under the award show were also revealed.Here's the complete list of winners at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards:Artist of the Year Award Stray KidsaespaENHYPENBOYNEXTDOORZEROBASEONEIVENCT WISHTWSNMIXXNext Leader AwardKiiiKiiiHearts2HeartsALLDAY PROJECTHottest AwardAHOFCLOSE YOUR EYESGlobal Hot Trend AwardNEXZMEOVVSpecial Jury Award - aespaTMA Popularity Award - Stray KidsGlobal Hot Star Award - PLAVEToday's Choice - ENHYPENAngel N Star - Lim Young WoongFan N Star ChoicePLAVE (Group)BTS' Jin (Solo)World Best Performer AwardZEROBASEONEBOYNEXTDOORBest Music AwardBTS' V (Winter)BTS' j-hope (Spring)BTS' Jin (Summer)Records of the Year - Stray KidsMuse of the Year - aespaSound of the Year - IVEIcon of the Year - ENHYPENHonor of the Year - Stray KidsOn the other hand, the annual award ceremony was hosted by Jun Hyun-moo and Seohyun, the recurring cohosts of the award show, while Yoo Jae-pil covered the red carpet event. Along with the award distribution, many performances, including collaborations and tribute stages were rolled out at the event.Here is the complete performance lineup at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards:Artist Performance LineupaespaIVEStray KidsNEXZBOYNEXTDOORNMIXXNCTWISHKiiiKiiiHearts2HeartsTWS AHOFMEOVVENHYPENZEROBASEONECLOSE YOUR EYESA9Special &amp; Collaborative StagesLee Seo and Kyu-jin - To. X by TaeyeonZEROBASEONE's Zhang Hao and Ricky - Special PersonTribute PerformancesAHOF - BTS' DynamiteCLOSE YOUR EYES - SEVENTEEN's HOTKiiiKiii - BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DUHearts2Hearts - Red Velvet's Red FlavorAdditionally, the two rookie groups, AHOF and CLOSE YOUR EYES, rolled out a collaborative stage. As AHOF rolled out their stage at the 2025 The Fact Music Awards, CLOSE YOUR EYES joined the members towards the end of their performance, and the two rolled out a special outro stage at the show.Following the event's conclusion, fans and netizens have been celebrating the K-pop artists' win while also gushing over the several show-stopping performances that landed on the internet.