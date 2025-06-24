“BTS WILL ALWAYS be the standard”— Fans react as KPop Demon Hunters creators confirm BTS, ‘Dynamite,’ & 2020 online concert as core inspirations

On Tuesday, June 24, the South Korean media outlet OSEN released an article stating that BTS and their 2020 track, Dynamite, were the inspiration behind the recent Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters. According to the article, the directors of the show, Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, planned the film during the COVID pandemic.

At that time, the release of BTS' Dynamite and the group's online concert, where several people sang along to the song that communicated themes of hope and unity, influenced the writers to embed similar emotions in the film. Therefore, the fun elements mixed with trends and a bit of bold action, the article explained, were inspired by Dynamite and its impact.

Fans and netizens were thrilled to learn about the same. They were impressed with the group's worldwide influence and also praised BTS for the impact they made with their first English track, Dynamite. One fan tweeted:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans continued to praise the group and their track for their influence.

"This is what Dynamite did, not only on charts but become a comfort vibing song when we all were restricted to our homes. It was like a relief in the testing times, this is what Dynamite did," said a fan on X.

"dynamite is not just a song, its also a form of hope for so many people. uplifting. change lives," commented another X user.

"It was so obvious like the amount of purple she used. One could tell that the director was bora coded," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens celebrated that BTS' Dynamite was getting the recognition it was meant to receive.

"we have seen so many people use bts image as their muse but its even better to see their message and the joy they bring to the world be the one to inspire here," stated a fan.

"this is what bts intended for dynamite to be during the pandemic, a song that everyone can enjoy and give them strength through a rlly hard time," added an X user.

"When we speak of B TS' impact, this is one of the things we mean when we say no one is touching them. Absolutely no one," said a netizen.

Directors of Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters reveal the inspiration behind the film as BTS and their track, Dynamite

KPop Demon Hunters is a recent Netflix American film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. The movie was released on June 20, 2025, and it revolves around the story of a renowned K-pop girl group who also secretly work as demon hunters to balance the spotlight they receive on a daily basis.

Following the film's release, many netizens have been leaving positive reviews of KPop Demon Hunters. Therefore, when the South Korean media outlet OSEN sat the directors down for an interview, the inspiration behind the movie was a natural question that many were curious about. Speaking about the same, Chris Appelhans said:

"Maggie and I started planning this film during the COVID pandemic. We were all isolated and had difficulty connecting with each other. Then BTS held an online concert, and millions of people around the world (including us) suddenly started singing and dancing to 'Dynamite' from their own homes. For a moment, the world felt a little brighter."

Expand Tweet

The director continued:

"We wanted to make a film that is full of fun, trends, and bold action that you would expect from a film like KPop Demon Hunters. At the same time, we wanted to capture that moment and feeling when one really great song captures people’s hearts and nullifies all discrimination and darkness in the world, and even the demons within us."

Chris Appelhans concluded by stating that their intention with the film was to create a similar experience for the viewers through the film's characters' journeys as BTS did through their music.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More