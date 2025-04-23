“Cast Ju jihoon again”— Fans react as 'The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call' writer's web novel 'Post Pandemic' reportedly heads to the screen

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call writer Lee Nak-jun's web novel, Post Pandemic, is reportedly being adapted into a drama, MK Sports reported on April 22, 2025.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call garnered significant love and attention from audiences, not only in South Korea but also internationally. Ju Ji-hoon, the lead actor of the drama, gained newfound fame following the show's success.

After the announcement of Post Pandemic's reported drama adaptation, fans took to X to express their wish to see Ju Ji-hoon in it. One X user wrote:

"Medical + zombies = Trauma code + Kingdom i need lee nak jun to cast ju jihoon again PLSS He's so perfect for this role"

The reactions also reflected the speculation that this project might be the one Ju Ji-hoon previously mentioned he was producing. Some fans even believed that the announcement was for season two of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

"Oh ya 주쥰이 [Ju Ji-hoon] did mention 1 of the works he’s preparing w/ Dir. 이도윤 [Lee Do-yoon] is abt zombies🫢so this’s the 1? #/주지훈 [Ju Ji-hoon] does hv capabilities in acting, even producing works! Omg🤙🏻🔥 while is there any chance to hv collab w/ #/JuJiHoon & #/KimSeonHo #/김선호 this time?," a user wrote.

"Trauma Kingdom Baek Kanghyuk meets Lee Chang," another user replied.

"damn I almost thought it’s a season 2 or a spin-off of trauma code announcement," a fan wrote.

Fans' desire to see Ju Ji-hoon team up with writer Lee Nak-jun was evident in their reaction to the news. However, some fans also had their own casting suggestions. While many favored Ju Ji-hoon or Kim Seon-ho, others proposed names like Hwang In-youp, Byeon Woo-seok, and Lee Joon-hyuk.

"JIHOON OR INYOUP PICK UP THE DAMN PHONEEEE," a user wrote.

"i want lee joonhyuk for this role," another user replied.

"Byeon Wooseok for a medical drama," a fan wrote.

All you need to know about the web novel Post Pandemic

Writer Lee Nak-jun's web novel, Post Pandemic, tells the story of a government project aiming to use a pandemic-causing virus as a biochemical weapon and a doctor's efforts to thwart these plans. This virus is called A24. The narrative takes place after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctor, Dr. Jung Yu-hyeon, works in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Korea University Hospital. There, he discovers a mutant virus that infects the human brain and heart, reviving the dead and leaving them in a zombie-like state.

It is also reported that writer Lee Nak-jun will be working on the script for Post Pandemic's adaptation. Speaking about the web novel and its upcoming adaptation, writer Lee Nak-jun stated,

"A zombie film is a worldview where humans can freely destroy human-shaped beings, and a virtual worldview where the modern civilization where everything is comfortable has been destroyed, which is already an attractive genre in itself. 'Post Pandemic' is a work that has completed a piece by adding the imagination of a writer who was a doctor to the 'zombie film' genre."

Further solidifying the promise of Post Pandemic, writer Lee said,

"We also asked for the cooperation of an endocrinologist to adjust the characteristics of the virus, and we also emphasized that the virus can be valuable enough as an asymmetrical force, so it will be very entertaining when it is produced as a drama."

His comment on the characters of Post Pandemic—that the protagonist has "tendencies of a sociopath," some characters have "crossed the line," and that others are "on a tightrope"—intensifies the moral dilemma anticipated in this drama.

An official announcement regarding the drama's cast, release date, and overall production is awaited. Story Park, a content planning and production company, holds the rights to adapt Post Pandemic. Nonetheless, the report from MK Sports has ignited a wave of anticipation among the audience.

