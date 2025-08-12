  • home icon
  "Celebrity of celebrities"- Fans react as Manny Jacinto names Jungkook his BTS bias, recalling possible shared training days in LA

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 12, 2025 19:38 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook and Manny Jancito (Image via Instagram/@mannyjancito, X/@bts_bighit)

On Tuesday, August 12, the Filipino-Canadian actor, Manny Jancito, named BTS' Jungkook as his bias in the K-pop boy group during his recent interview with Cosmopolitan. Alongside this revelation, the actor also stated that he has a theory about a possible crossover between him and the idol during their trainee days.

Manny Jancito stated that he was a dancer, and he recently learned that Jungkook trained in Los Angeles during his younger years. The actor added that he also trained at the same studio as the idol in Los Angeles around the same time, and speculated that they could've crossed paths with one another during the same time. Here's what he stated:

“Jung kook. I was a dancer, and I have this theory. Jung kook apparently trained in Los Angeles when he was younger, and I think we almost crossed paths and trained in the same studio around the same time. I think he's one of the best dancers on the team. But I also just dig his music.”
also-read-trending Trending

Following this revelation, fans and netizens praised the influence and impact the idol had on not just ARMYs but also people from several other parts of the entertainment industry. Additionally, many also pondered on Manny Jancito's theory and wondered if the same could be true. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Jung kook is always the most loved & admired celebrity of celebrities"
Many fans and netizens continued to talk about Manny Jancito's recent comments on the BTS' member.

Others also shared their opinions on the recent information.

All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook's solo activities

BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut in July 2023 with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto. He soon followed it up with another collaborative solo single in September 2023 called 3D with Jack Harlow. In November of the same year, the idol rolled out his first solo album, GOLDEN, which held the song Standing Next To You as its title track.

Following the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. He joined alongside his fellow bandmate, Jimin, under the Buddy System, which allows friends and siblings to enlist in the military together to act as each other's support system during the challenging tenure.

Regardless of his enlistment, he released a pre-recorded single in June 2024, called Never Let Go, for BTS's 11th debut anniversary. On the other hand, both Jungkook and Jimin were discharged from the military in June 2025. Following his discharge, the idol has been reuniting with ARMYs through Weverse livestreams.

Additionally, during a group Weverse livestream with all the BTS members on July 1, 2025, it was announced that they've begun preparations for their next comeback. They also stated that the upcoming group album can be expected to be released in Spring 2026. Therefore, Jungkook will be participating in the same.

Given the exciting content from the idol, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to both Jungkook's solo content and activities with BTS.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

