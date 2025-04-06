  • home icon
  CHUANG Asia S2: Who made it to the final debut lineup of NexT1DE? Final trainee ranking & more

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Apr 06, 2025 15:06 GMT
Who made it to the final debut lineup of NexT1DE through Chuang Asia 2 (Image via X/@CHUANGASIA)
On April 6, 2025, the much-awaited finale of CHUANG Asia Season 2 was aired. It marked the official debut of the show’s winning boy group, NexT1DE. After months of performances, eliminations, and global fan voting, the top seven trainees were finally revealed.

The final lineup includes Dorn, Thi-o, Hu Yetao, Shen, Omar, Xiong, and Yao Zihao. These seven contestants stood out among 60 trainees from across nine countries who began their journey on the survival show.

The finale episode was known as the Grand Debut Night. It brought the season to an emotional end as trainees competed for the last time in front of a live audience.

NexT1DE was officially introduced as the group to carry forward the CHUANG legacy when the final rankings were decided.

All about NexT1DE, the final rankings, and CHUANG Asia S2's grand finale

The final episode of CHUANG Asia Season 2 was packed with emotional moments, standout scenes, and the ultimate reveal of NexT1DE. The show is produced by Tencent and aired on WeTV. It featured a multinational cast of male trainees as each hoped to debut as part of a new global group.

It began with 60 contestants, but only 21 reached the finale. After final performances and fan voting, the top 7 were announced. The final ranks and basic profiles are as follows:

  1. Dorn – 24 years old, from Thailand
  2. Thi-o – 19 years old, also representing Thailand
  3. Hu Yetao – 24 years old, from Jiangsu, China
  4. Shen – 19 years old, hailing from Changsha, China
  5. Omar – 15 years old, from Zhejiang, China
  6. Xiong – 22 years old, from China
  7. Yao Zihao – 19 years old, also from China
The lineup blends Thai and Chinese talent. NexT1DE now stands as the official debut group of CHUANG Asia Season 2. It aims to bring a fresh wave of talent to the global stage.

The mentor lineup also added star power to the show. SEVENTEEN’s The8 sent his wishes via a video message, and GOT7’s BamBam served as producers. Earlier, The8 stepped back from the finale due to undisclosed reasons.

The main mentors included Tia Ray, Yaya Urassaya, and Jeff Satur. They gave special stage performances during the finale. The performances included solo and collaborative stages, such as Take It Easy by Tia Ray, The Trouble Is by Yaya, and Stranger + Why Don’t You Stay by Jeff Satur.

BamBam also lit up the stage with a medley of Thank You Come Again, Air, and Ball Like That.

Guest appearances throughout the season featured artists like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Ariel Lin, and Rikimaru, among others.

CHUANG Asia 2025 followed the success of its predecessor, CHUANG Asia: Thailand, with its reach and multicultural approach. It aims to shape the next big idol group with an international flair.

Edited by Debanjana Majumdar
