Chuang Asia Season 2 The Grand Debut Night: Finalists list, date, air time, & all you need to know

Chuang Asia Season 2 or Chuang Asia 2025 is a Chinese-Thai idol reality survival competition created by Tencent, a multinational Chinese technology conglomerate. The show scouted for trainees and aspiring idols from across the globe and began with a total of sixty trainees from nine different countries, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, and more.

The show was a follow-up to the success of its first season, Chuang Asia: Thailand, which aired in February 2024. Its second season premiered with a focus on creating a global idol group. After the release of several episodes, the show's finale, The Grand Debut Night, is expected to air on April 6, revealing the final winners of the reality survival show.

While the ranks of the contestants are still unveiled, here's the list of all the 21 trainees who made it to the finale, along with their birth year and nationality:

Aguang (2004, Chinese)

Bianura (1997, Indonesian)

DongDong (2000, Taiwanese)

Dorn (2001, Thai)

Hikaru (2000, Japanese)

Hu Yetao (2000, Chinese)

KK (2001, Chinese)

Kohi / Lee Jeong-hyun (2002, Korean)

Koshin (2001, Japanese)

Myst (2008, American)

Ninja (2003, Thai)

Omar (2009, Chinese-Libyan)

Peanut (2002, Thai)

Shen (2006, Chinese)

Tadalee (2001, Thai)

Thi-o (2005, Thai)

WhyLucas/ Lucas Wang (2002, Singaporean)

Wuxun (2000, Chinese)

Xiong (2002, Chinese)

Yao Zhiao (2005, Chinese)

Yuchen (2003, Chinese)

Interested viewers and fans can watch the ninth and last episode of Chuang Asia Season 2 on April 6, 4:50 PM (GMT+7) on WeTV, which is otherwise referred to as Tencent Video, a Chinese video streaming platform.

All you need to know about the Chinese-Thai reality survival show, Chuang Asia Season 2

Chuang Asia Season 2 is a global reality survival show that kickstarted with a total of sixty trainees. Over the course of its previous eight episodes and its eliminations, several contestants were eliminated, with only 21 contestants standing in the end. As they compete in the finale, the resultant debut group members are expected to be announced on April 6.

More information regarding the group's name, the total number of members, etc., are also expected to be revealed. On the other hand, Chuang Asia Season 2, was not only famous for its exceptional trainees, but the mentors who sat to guide the trainees also attracted a lot of viewers. The show is produced by SEVENTEEN's The8 and GOT7's Bam Bam, who also act as mentors.

However, SEVENTEEN's The8 paused his appearance on the show due to unknown reasons, as announced by Pledis Entertainment. In addition to these two mentors, Jeff Satur, Tia Ray, and Yaya Urassaya, also stand as the mentors of the show, helping the contestants in various fields of being an idol like dance, rap, and vocals.

Moreover, established idols and other singers have also made guest appearance on Chuang Asia Season 2 to further motivate the contestants in their competition.

The guests include Ariel Lin, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Qiao Yi Yu, Ouyang Di Di, Nana Ouyang, Rikimaru, Naomi Wang, and Li Zi Xuan. Given that many fans have been tuning into the show, they have been eagerly looking forward to the finale episode's release.

