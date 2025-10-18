  • home icon
  "Company full of idiots": Fans react as a netizen slams ATEEZ and KQ Entertainment for printing their phone number in the group's flyer 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 18, 2025 17:04 GMT
ATEEZ members (Image via Instagram/@ateez_official)
Recently, in celebration of ATEEZ's 7th debut anniversary, KQ Entertainment held a pop-up event at The Hyundai Seoul. The event began on October 14 and is expected to take place until October 26. During the event, the agency reportedly circulated a few promotional flyers with an anonymous phone number. However, the phone number was not added with any intention, and it was a mere decorative feature of the flyer.

Regardless, given that the flyer was handed out during the group's anniversary pop-up event, fans got curious about the same and called the number. On October 17, an anonymous netizen with the X username, @plscallstop, expressed that the number printed on the ATEEZ flyer belonged to them, and thereby requested people to refrain from spam-calling the phone number.

As more fans and netizens raised concerns about the same, on the same day, KQ Entertainment released a notice expressing that the phone number was simply added for design purposes and the owner of the number has no connection to the promotional event. However, fans were disappointed with the agency's lack of apology and accountability for their mistake.

People expressed that it was an unexpected mistake from an established entertainment agency, especially at major events such as ATEEZ's debut anniversary. Therefore, many people criticized the agency and called them out for their alleged unreasonable mistake. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Again, company full of idiots" said a fan
More fans and netizens expressed their criticism of KQ Entertainment's recent mistake with ATEEZ's 7th debut anniversary pop-up event flyer.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Anonymous netizen makes X post on spam calls from ATEEZ fans as KQ Entertainment prints their number on a promotional flyer

On October 17, @plscallstop, an anonymous X user, posted a thread of paragraphs to inform ATEEZ fans about the recent spam calls they've been receiving. They expressed that the calls have increased to an unbearable amount, thereby interfering with their daily life. Here's what the netizen stated through their post:

"I received a message from a friend informing me that my phone number was printed on an ATEEZ flyer without my consent. Since the original tweet has been deleted, I’m posting this here instead. I’m an ordinary person with no connection whatsoever to that event. Since thenI’ve been getting constant calls, texts, and KakaoTalk messages from unknown numbers."
The netizens continued,

I’ve been under severe stress as my daily life has become unbearable due to dozens of phone calls ringing every single day. This number is my personal contact, and it has absolutely no connection to any promotion or event. Please do not call this number, and if you have seen the flyer or any related posts, I kindly ask you to delete them or stop sharing them. "
They concluded their statement with the following:

This all happened so quickly and out of the blue. It has been very frightening, so I’m posting this message. I ask for everyone’s understanding and help. If anyone knows about the flyer image or how it was distributed, any information would be a huge help."

Following KQ Entertainment's notice about the flyer and the phone number printed on the same, the X post has been deleted.

