“Company full of idiots”: Fans react as a netizen slams ATEEZ and KQ Entertainment for printing their phone number in the group’s flyer 

Recently, in celebration of ATEEZ's 7th debut anniversary, KQ Entertainment held a pop-up event at The Hyundai Seoul. The event began on October 14 and is expected to take place until October 26. During the event, the agency reportedly circulated a few promotional flyers with an anonymous phone number. However, the phone number was not added with any intention, and it was a mere decorative feature of the flyer.Regardless, given that the flyer was handed out during the group's anniversary pop-up event, fans got curious about the same and called the number. On October 17, an anonymous netizen with the X username, @plscallstop, expressed that the number printed on the ATEEZ flyer belonged to them, and thereby requested people to refrain from spam-calling the phone number. As more fans and netizens raised concerns about the same, on the same day, KQ Entertainment released a notice expressing that the phone number was simply added for design purposes and the owner of the number has no connection to the promotional event. However, fans were disappointed with the agency's lack of apology and accountability for their mistake.People expressed that it was an unexpected mistake from an established entertainment agency, especially at major events such as ATEEZ's debut anniversary. Therefore, many people criticized the agency and called them out for their alleged unreasonable mistake. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Again, company full of idiots&quot; said a fanMingles Leg ⩜⃝l Defense saw Ateez @MingkisTeezerLINKAgain, company full of idiots💀More fans and netizens expressed their criticism of KQ Entertainment's recent mistake with ATEEZ's 7th debut anniversary pop-up event flyer.Mingles Leg ⩜⃝l Defense saw Ateez @MingkisTeezerLINKThe funniest thing about that phone number notice is them warning of possible privacy violations for a phone number THEY PUT ON THE MERCH😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Company full of idiots oh my days😭zoe is a showgirl ❤️‍🔥 @zoemeltigloosLINKlike I can’t believe that no one at any point was like “hey maybe it’s not a good idea to put an actual number on here”Mingles Leg ⩜⃝l Defense saw Ateez @MingkisTeezerLINKNot a single person thought to call or even search the number just to make sure it wasn’t active😭😭😭😭😭😭😭ShadowSiren_Cece @ShadowSiren666LINKAgain this is why they need an admin team because it’s showing they don’t have a properly structured oneOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.ShadowSiren_Cece @ShadowSiren666LINKAgain this is why they need an admin team because it’s showing they don’t have a properly structured one۟ @jwykissesLINKwhy on earth did yall not think to verify that the phone number used on the display wasnt real before slapping it onto a wall for the whole world to seeAsh🧡🏴‍☠️⛓️✨️🏳️‍🌈🇩🇪 @no1likethem8_8LINKNo way do u put a number on there but failed to check if the number is on there and THEN u push the fault onto fans who try it out? Thats wild.netty ✰ 𖡼.𖤣𖥧𖡼.𖤣𖥧 @sanisooflowerLINKwell...they should've checked it it's a real and active number beforehand 😭 or just don't include a number at all, this is so unseriousAnonymous netizen makes X post on spam calls from ATEEZ fans as KQ Entertainment prints their number on a promotional flyerOn October 17, @plscallstop, an anonymous X user, posted a thread of paragraphs to inform ATEEZ fans about the recent spam calls they've been receiving. They expressed that the calls have increased to an unbearable amount, thereby interfering with their daily life. Here's what the netizen stated through their post:&quot;I received a message from a friend informing me that my phone number was printed on an ATEEZ flyer without my consent. Since the original tweet has been deleted, I’m posting this here instead. I’m an ordinary person with no connection whatsoever to that event. Since thenI’ve been getting constant calls, texts, and KakaoTalk messages from unknown numbers.&quot;The netizens continued,I’ve been under severe stress as my daily life has become unbearable due to dozens of phone calls ringing every single day. This number is my personal contact, and it has absolutely no connection to any promotion or event. Please do not call this number, and if you have seen the flyer or any related posts, I kindly ask you to delete them or stop sharing them. &quot;They concluded their statement with the following:This all happened so quickly and out of the blue. It has been very frightening, so I’m posting this message. I ask for everyone’s understanding and help. If anyone knows about the flyer image or how it was distributed, any information would be a huge help.&quot;Following KQ Entertainment's notice about the flyer and the phone number printed on the same, the X post has been deleted.