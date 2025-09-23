Crime Scene Zero: When will episodes 5-8 release and what to expect

On Tuesday, September 24, Netflix's latest reality show, Crime Scene Zero, a spin-off of JBTC's 2014-17 series, Crime Scene, premiered with its first four episodes. The next four episodes, 5-8, are expected to be released on September 30 on Netflix. The show revolves around a cast of five celebrity players who embark on solving different fictional murder cases. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Crime Scene Zero cast members are Jang Jin, Park Ji-yoon, Jang Dong-min, Kim Ji-hoon, and IVE's An Yu-jin. For each round of the show, the cast members will be assigned a certain role to play, and one player is expected to be the killer of that particular round. After a series of briefings, investigations, and interrogations, all the players will cast a vote on who the killer is.If the most-voted suspect turns out to be the killer, the innocent group of players wins the round; otherwise, the killer wins the round. So far, the four episodes have revealed two rounds of fictional murder cases. The first one is named Murder in the Abandoned Hospital, and the second is Murder in the Funeral. The following article will unveil more about the show and what to expect in the coming episodes.All you need to know about Netflix's latest South Korean reality show, Crime Scene ZeroCrime Scene Zero is a role-playing mystery reality show that takes the audience through an immersive and innovative experience of solving murder mysteries. The show also gathers a variety of talented celebrities, from filmmakers to K-pop idols. Crime Scene Zero is expected to hold a total of ten episodes, and the first four episodes are now available for streaming on Netflix.While episodes 5 to 8 will be rolled out on September 30, the final two episodes, 9 and 10, will air on October 7. Apart from the stunning cast lineup, there are also several exciting guest appearances that can be expected in the upcoming episodes. Some of these guest celebrities include Park Sung-woong, Joo Hyun-young, Hwang In-yeop, Ha Seok-jin, and Jeon So-min.On the other hand, given that the show is the spin-off of an older series, called Crime Scene, the producer of the show, Yoo Hyun-joo, also commented on how he aimed to bring a more fun twist into the reality show while also reviving Crime Scene, and how they pitched the same to Netflix. According to the South Korean media outlet, Maeil Business Newspaper, here's what he stated:&quot;We have tried many things that are difficult to implement in previous seasons with Netflix. Especially in the first episode, the fundamentals of 'Crime Scene' are well revealed in both reasoning and fun. You can feel that 'Crime Scene' has returned through Netflix, even with the scale and twist in terms of the first episode of Netflix production.&quot;Additionally, he explained that he was happy to return with his reality show in a newer form this time. However, he also apologized to the fans of the show for returning with only five rounds this time. Here's what he said:&quot;I'm happy to be back. I thought about whether I could come back or do next season, but I'm happy to be back. The only thing I want to say sorry to my fans is that I only had five episodes this time. I tried to increase one or two more, but I couldn't. I had fun making the 10th episode, so please show a lot of love as always.&quot;Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episodes of Crime Scene Zero.