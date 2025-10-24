  • home icon
  K-Pop
  • “Desperate for clout” - Fans slam McDonald’s for alleged misleading BLACKPINK tie-in ahead of new ice cream launch

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 24, 2025 06:43 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's speculated McDonald's collab (Image via X/@McDonalds_ID, @BLACKPINK)

On October 24, 2025, McDonald’s Indonesia released its returning ice cream flavor, the 'Pink Top Black Cone,' sparking a frenzy of BLACKPINK collaboration rumors.

"The long-awaited is finally back! 😍✨ Pink Top Black Cone is back with its iconic look and flavor that always makes you miss it. The softness of vanilla ice cream blends with layers of fresh strawberry on top of the crunchy black cone,” the brand wrote (translated via Google from Indonesian).
However, earlier teasers had fans speculating a K-pop act tie-in. For instance, on October 22nd, McD Indonesia posted:

“Some are black... some are pink...I wonder if something nostalgic will be coming back to McDonald's? 👀🍦Just wait, because something berrylicious is ready to return! 😍”

The following day, they added,

"From the crunchy black cone to the creamy fresh strawberry layer, every bite will instantly refresh your mood! 💗🍓This flavor combo is ready to accompany your day with a sensation that’ll make you crave more! Wait up, because something berrylicious is ready to enjoy in just a bit! ✨”
Because of this, many thought it was a BLACKPINK x McDonald's affiliation. Since then, the group received massive criticism online for allegedly endorsing the fast-food chain.

Earlier today, the 'Pink Top Black Cone' launch confirmed that it is not a collaboration. Originally launched in 2019, it is a limited-time flavor combining strawberry and black sesame. Fans were quick to notice, accusing the chain of trying to ride on the South Korean girl group's popularity with the black-and-pink theme.

"The way they're desperate for clout given that BP con in ID is next week and all they're actually doing is just releasing a new cone+flavour. If they were actually collab-ing like the quotes say. It would be on MCD's main acc and BP acc would have RT-ed, like a certain group," an X user commented.
Many are saying that adding the quintet's signature colors is purely a marketing move, since the group is coming to the country in a few days for their DEADLINE concerts.

Others keep defending the group for all the backlash they received online for the suspected partnership recently.

BLACKPINK returns to Jakarta for the DEADLINE world tour

BLACKPINK (Image via X/@BLACKPINK)
BLACKPINK is getting ready for a two-night gig at Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on November 1-2, 2025, marking their first big-stage return to the city since 2023.

The shows are part of their WORLD TOUR: DEADLINE, with iMe Indonesia handling promotions again, the same crew from their 2023 run. Next, the tour heads to Bulacan, Philippines, on November 22-23, 2025.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that McDonald’s reached out to YG Entertainment about a “BLACKPINK Meal.” Sources say YG turned it down over “ongoing matters” (likely contract complications or timing conflicts), so the brand shifted focus to other K-pop acts.

