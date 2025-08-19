"So disappointed" - Fans divided over potential McDonald's X TinyTan collaboration amidst concerns about BTS' ongoing brand & artist deals

  • home icon
By Shreya Jha
Published Aug 19, 2025 06:06 GMT
BTS x McDonalds (Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds, X/@McDonalds)
McDonald’s announced a new collaboration with BTS on August 18, 2025. This came after fans speculated about it due to a cryptic post on X from the chain that read:

“idk about u but i miss my kpop era a Tiny bit too much."
also-read-trending Trending

Replies soon followed as well. When one verified account wrote, “we miss it too,” McDonald’s responded, “maybe I can fix that.” To another fan saying, “I’m waiting and I’m so excited,” the brand responded, “ur gunna love it.” Hours later, the company confirmed the buzz with a teaser photo on Instagram showing a Happy Meal box with seven mini figures.

"i feel like i personally manifested this, wbu??," McD captioned the post.
The set points to a BTS Happy Meal release with the group’s TinyTAN characters. According to Hypebeast, each meal includes either four or six pieces of chicken nuggets or a burger of one's choice, fries or apple slices, and a drink. A single toy will be packed with every meal, with seven in total featuring Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, j-hope, RM, SUGA, and V.

This way, the collaboration revives McDonald’s earlier global success with the K-pop act in 2021. While fans now await launch dates as the teaser continues to spread across social platforms, others have criticized the collaboration, with one X user commenting,

"Truly so disappointed in BTS at this point I’ve lost that comfort I had in their music and all so they can support more zios while remaining silent. it shouldn’t be surprising but it still is."
Some fans are unhappy with the collaboration, referring to the company as "zios" (a slang term derived from 'corporate zionists'), often used online to criticize companies perceived as overly commercial, exploitative, or pushing political agendas.

Meanwhile, others are "looking forward" to the collab to drop.

BTS' previous partnership with McDonalds in 2021

BTS x McDonalds (Image via Instagram/@mcdonalds)
BTS and McDonald’s first joined forces back in 2021, eventually rolling out across 50 countries. That release offered a set meal, which included 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium Fries, and a medium Coke plus two sauces from McDonald’s South Korea, Sweet Chili and Cajun, marking their U.S. debut. During the run, McDonald’s said global sales jumped 40.5% (per Sports Khan).

The same year, McDonald’s also launched a short-run merchandise line, styled in the Bangtan's signature purple with its own logo. As CNN reported, the company called it a “perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands.” Items in the set include hoodies, T-shirts, bathrobes, socks, and sandals.

Currently, BTS are in LA for their upcoming group comeback, set to release in Spring 2026. Recently, they did a livestream, marking the second time they've gone live together on Weverse since their military discharge.

