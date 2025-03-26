"Doechii you are so loved" - Fans react as Jennie opens up about filming ExtraL MV two days after the rapper's Grammy win

Jennie has been riding the wave of success following the release of her album Ruby. The singer collaborated with artists like Dominic Fike, Kali Uchis, Childish Gambino, Doechii, FKJ, and Dua Lipa. The song ExtraL was released as a pre-release single from the album.

Ad

In an interview published by Complex on March 25, 2025, the singer spoke extensively about her time as a BLACKPINK member, her solo studio album, her evolving identity as an artist, and her future aspirations.

Jennie also opened up about her experience working with the Grammy award-winning artist Doechii. She spoke about filming the music video for ExtraL two days after the rapper had won her Grammy awards. The Mantra hitmaker said,

"I wanted to give her great energy and just congratulate her, let her have fun. I didn't want her to feel like it was work that day. [Doechii] is such a humble sweetheart. I wanted to make sure her day wasn't any difficult because of me. We both felt that way. So, we got it done really quickly. We knew what we had to do."

Ad

Trending

Fans loved Jennie's attempts to make the Denial is a River hitmaker comfortable on set and ensured that the filming didn't feel difficult. The fans said:

"doechii you are so loved."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"and the way it's her best collab," a user wrote.

"When two queens come together to maximize their joint slay and it works," a fan wrote.

"We stan a humble queen," another fan replied.

Fans were amazed to see Jennie's humble and careful approach towards Doechii. They also praised the collaboration between the two artists and wanted to see more.

Ad

"GIVE ME MORE OF THIS DUO," a fan wrote.

"This is why THIS IS the best duo ever made," a user wrote.

"Jennie is truly one of the sweetest people, always showing love and warmth to everyone she meets," another fan replied.

Doechii won Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for her 2024 Alligator Bites Never Heal album. She also won two more awards - Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for Nissan Altima. She is the third female artist to win the Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

Ad

Jennie's activities in 2025 at a glance

Ad

With the start of the new year, BLACKPINK member and soloist Jennie began teasing her solo studio album, Ruby. From cryptic teasers to pre-release singles, the singer kept fans curious about the album. The digital version of the album features several collaborations, and the physical versions feature only solo numbers by the Zen hitmaker. The album was released on March 7, 2025.

Before the album's release, the singer hosted listening parties and spoke about her album and the creative process behind curating a 15-track offering. She also went on a concert tour, The Ruby Experience. The album has brought her great success with several chart topping achievements. She will next grace the stage of Coachella in April 2025.

Ad

In other news, BLACKPINK is set to embark on their much-awaited world tour in the second half of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback