"Dongju and Eunnam better not be real siblings" — Buried Hearts viewers anxious as episode 10 cliffhanger sparks wild relationship theories 

On March 22, 2025, Buried Hearts episode 10 ended with a major revelation that has sparked widespread discussion. In the second half of the episode, Seo Dong-ju became convinced that the man in the mysterious photo was his father.

When Dong-ju showed the picture to Yeo Eun-nam, she identified the man as her father. The scene ended abruptly, leaving their relationship unclear. This unexpected development has led to speculation among viewers, with many questioning whether Dong-ju and Eun-nam might be siblings. One netizen on X wrote:

"I thought of this theory at first but brushed it off, it just couldn’t be true. But now? Oh God, please no. Dongju and Eunnam better not be real siblings. If they are, I swear, I’ll be sick thinking they spent all this time together as a couple!"

Social media has since been flooded with reactions and theories, with fans anxiously awaiting answers.

"#Eunnam & #Dongjoo are NOT SIBLINGS but it's really Writer's Dumbness to create this Sort of Doubt among Audience after this much Hell they went through 🤦 And giving a Week Gap," a fan remarked.

"He might think they are siblings! 😭😭😭😭 Noooo! 😭😭," a user noted.

"Who is seunghyeon? not sure but my guess he is yeo sunho (deokhui’s first husband) and nightclub lady’s kid. Sunho and his mistress died in a car accident. As for eunnam, she might be ildo’s daughter - that way dongju and her aren’t half-siblings," a person wrote.

"They definitely ARE NOT half-siblings, but what really happened there is going to keep me up at night until next Friday," a netizen mentioned.

"The writers are ruining eunnam & dongju right before our eyes like even if they aren’t siblings this tangled family storyline that the writers are pushing so hard for between the ml & fl is weird," a fan shared.

"Dongju's shocked face 😭😭 he thought that's eunnam is his sister!!," another fan added.

Buried Hearts episode 9 & 10 recap

Buried Hearts enters its second half with Seo Dong-ju (played by Park Hyung-Sik) taking a decisive step in his ongoing conflict after surviving yet another assassination attempt.

In Buried Hearts episode 9, a hitman sent by Yeom Jang-seon moves in for the kill. But things take a turn when Huh Il-do steps in. He came to finish Dong-ju himself—until he realized his son, Heo Tae-yun, knows everything.

Dong-ju flips the situation in his favor. He tells Huh Il-do he’s using the attempted murder at sea as leverage, forcing a shift in their power dynamic. Dong-ju gets The Elder to order Jang-seon to negotiate a truce. This forces Jang-seon to temporarily change his approach toward him.

Meanwhile, Il-do prepares for his next move. He aims to take control of Daesan Group before The Elder can secure the Swiss account funds, reducing the necessity of protecting Dong-ju.

New flashbacks reveal that Yeom Jang-seon has long known Dong-ju’s real identity—Chu Seong-hyeon. At the same time, Dong-ju gathers more details about his father.

Daesan Group’s chairman struggles with cognitive decline while bonding with his illegitimate son, Ji Seon-U. This leads his daughter, Cha Deok-hui, to take action, warning the illegitimate son’s mother, Ji Yeong-su, to distance herself from Dong-ju for their safety.

Meanwhile, Dong-ju advances efforts to ensure the illegitimate son’s legal recognition.

Episodes 11 and 12 of Buried Hearts will be available on March 28 and 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST on Disney+. South Korean viewers can also stream the drama on SBS TV.

Buried Hearts continues to climb in viewership, reaching its highest ratings since its premiere. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama recorded a nationwide average of 13.1% on March 22, setting a new personal best.

