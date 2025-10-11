“Dude has peak taste in music”: Fans react as BTS Jungkook shows love to Olivia Dean and Daniel Caesar’s songs on Instagram 

On Saturday, October 11. BTS' Jungkook posted two Instagram stories on his official account. Both the stories were his Spotify recommendations, where the first one was A Couple Minutes by Olivia Dean and the second was Daniel Caesar's Moon (feat. Bon Iver). When this post reached fans and netizens, they were impressed with the idol's taste in music.They commended Jungkook's niche and interesting choice of artists, such as Olivia Dean and Daniel Caesar, who are often known for their tracks belonging to the R&amp;B genre. Some ARMYs who are also fans of the two artists were happy to relate to the idol's music taste. Naturally, the idol's recent Instagram story post soon became the talk of the town.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Dude has peak taste in music&quot; said a fanbabyboyaito @augustdbias3dLINKDude has peak taste in musicMore fans and netizens reacted to Jungkook's two song recommendations through his Instagram stories.rina⁷ @koobisnackLINKno but jungkook listening to olivia dean 🥺🥺 he's such a green flag im literally gonna be sickkev⁷ @calvinarmyzLINKMoon is literally what I've been falling asleep to for the past few weeks...And Olivia Dean new album is also so good..JK GOT TASTEdani ⁷ 𐙚 @likesbangtanLINKYESSSS JUNGKOOK IS AN OLIVIA DEAN TRUTHERRRRsid⁷ @firstloveddaeguLINKIM SCREAMING I KNEW THIS MAN WOULD BE AN OLIVIA DEAN ENTHUSIASTOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.anj ~🔮🖤 @pixiemoons__LINKhis music taste is just 🤌𝘢𝘭𝘪 ( ia ) @06I3I0LINKTASTE!!!!?! the way these two were the last played songs in my playlist. also, olivia dean deserves this recognition!!! aaaaaa that’s my girl 💫⁷🐈‍⬛⁸SeeingOneOkRock @Sophie_WoitLINK@charts_k @BTS_twt Olivia Dean 🥰 Jungkook's taste is marvelousBarney Daniel @BarneyDaniel9LINKListening to JK's songs tips on IG... I made playlists with all his songs recc. per day, he really has a taste in music! He dives deeply into things but also just follow his guts: what a perfect combo 🤗♥️ #Jungkook is so romantic, his playlists are like him: so sweet! I love himAll you need to know about BTS' Jungkook and his solo activitiesBTS' Jungkook, otherwise known as Jeon Jung-kook, is a South Korean singer who made his solo debut in July 2023 with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto. He followed it up with another collaborative single called 3D with the American singer and rapper, Jack Harlow, in September 2023.Around November of the same year, he rolled out his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its title track. He also collaborated with the American singer-songwriter and dancer, Usher, for a remix of the title track. Soon after the same, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service.He joined alongside his fellow band member, Jimin, under the Buddy System. This system, under the South Korean military, allows friends, siblings, and other acquaintances to enlist together for each other's support during the challenging period of military service. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol released a single in June 2024 called Never Let Go.The song was released on the occasion of BTS' 11th debut anniversary, and it was also a tribute to the relationship he shares with ARMYs. In August, his travel reality show with Jimin, which documented the two members' trip together before their enlistment, Are You Sure?!, premiered on Disney+. The finale of the same was put forth in September, showcasing the members' moments in Jeju, New York, and Sapporo.He also released a documentary film called I Am Still in September 2024. The film showcased the process of creation, challenges, and other key elements in the making of his first studio album, GOLDEN. Around June 2025, the idol and Jimin were discharged from the military following their successful completion of their tenure.After he returned, Jungkook made his first public appearance at the Calvin Klein show for the New York Fashion Week 2025. On the other hand, all the BTS members are also currently working on the group's next comeback, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.