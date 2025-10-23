“Embarrassing to call yourself an idol”- Jennie leaves internet divided with her alleged “sloppy” performance at BLACKPINK’s tour stop

Recently, BLACKPINK's Jennie garnered criticism over her recent performance at the group's DEADLINE World Tour stop at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. During a few videos of the tour performance that landed on the internet, the idol was seen allegedly dancing in a lazy and sloppish manner, which led many netizens to call her out for the same.People pointed out the idol holds several instances during the DEADLINE World Tour where the idol forgot parts of the choreography, danced to the songs unenergetically, and walked around instead of enthusiastically performing the tracks. Netizens were not happy with how the idol is allegedly being disrespectful and ungrateful towards the audience that gathered for the DEADLINE concerts.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;ok but on a serious note.. how did she even debut? Ngl it must be really nice to be born rich, have a career thrown into your hands because someone was impressed by your english speaking, never feel the need to make an effort for anything in life and still have people paying to simply watch you do nothing in shiny chlothes𝙡𝙚•ꫂ❁ ⁷ (busy) @Taebearv17LINKi don't understand why ppl became her stan? she's not even making effort on stage, can't sing, can't act, let's alone making effort for having interaction with her fans. she is the most overrated and untalented idol ever, and only growing with nepotism.afbf whc @2seoknvLINKjust walking on the damn stagestar⁷ @blushmoonieLINKits kind of crazy, shes been in the kpop industry for years and puts 0 effort into her performances. its such a big f*ck you to fansOn the other hand, some fans defended her by stating that the floor of the concert stage looked slippery, and her calm and collected dancing was only to prevent herself from falling. If the other members have a problem with her performing, they’ve talked abt it or know her long enough to bring it to her attention. It’s literally antis and haters who do the most and always criminalize whatever Jennie does.🐻 @BBsandwich_LINKShe almost slipped, if she injures her ankle again y’all will tear her to shreds, jealousy is not a good lookN.F🇸🇦 @NF_97_LINKBecause her foot slipped?? This happens to all idols every idol faces lots of problems during tours. But since everyone focuses on Jennie what she does, what she wears you think it’s strange, when in reality, you just don’t notice what happens to your own favorite🙄denden @DenzelVillanue7LINKAnd why are you so obsessed with her? We BLINKs don’t even have a problem with it. Even if she just stands there the whole concert, it’s fine we love seeing them together.All you need to know about BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour: Dates, venue, setlist, and moreFollowing the group's reunion after a two-year hiatus to focus on their solo careers, BLACKPINK released their first single of 2025 called JUMP. Soon after the song's release, the group also embarked on their first all-stadium tour, the DEADLINE World tour, which held several stops in Korea, the United States, France, Italy, the UK, and more.Here are all the stops that BLACKPINK has already held concerts as part of the DEADLINE World Tour:July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea at Goyang StadiumJuly 12–13: Los Angeles, USA at SoFi StadiumJuly 18: Chicago, USA at Soldier FieldJuly 22–23: Toronto, Canada at Rogers StadiumJuly 26–27: New York, USA at Citi FieldAugust 2–3: Paris, France at Stade de FranceAugust 6: Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo SNAI La MauraAugust 9: Barcelona, Spain at Estadi OlímpicAugust 15–16: London, UK at Wembley StadiumOctober 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National StadiumOn the other hand, here are the upcoming shows as part of BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour:October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National StadiumNovember 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno StadiumNovember 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines, at the Philippine ArenaNovember 29–30: Singapore at National StadiumJanuary 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo DomeJanuary 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong at Kai Tak StadiumAdditionally, for the group's latest tour, the members not only performed their iconic tracks, such as Kill This Love, Shut Down, Pretty Savage, etc., but also included solo tracks from each of the members' discographies. Here's the complete setlist for the DEADLINE World Tour:Kill This LovePink VenomHow You Like ThatPlaying With FireShut Down (Remix)Earthquake (Jisoo solo)Your Love (Jisoo solo)New Woman (Lisa solo)Rockstar (Lisa solo)Pretty SavageDon’t Know What To DoWhistleStayLovesick GirlsMantra (Jennie solo)Way Up (Jennie solo)Like Jennie (Jennie solo)3 AM (Rosé solo)Toxic Till The End (Rosé solo)APT (Rosé solo)Jump (new group song)BoombayahDDU-DU DDU-DUAs If It’s Your LastForever YoungJump (NEW)See You LaterTherefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to the upcoming concerts as part of the group's ongoing world tour.