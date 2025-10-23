  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Embarrassing to call yourself an idol”- Jennie leaves internet divided with her alleged “sloppy” performance at BLACKPINK’s tour stop

“Embarrassing to call yourself an idol”- Jennie leaves internet divided with her alleged “sloppy” performance at BLACKPINK’s tour stop

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:30 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

Recently, BLACKPINK's Jennie garnered criticism over her recent performance at the group's DEADLINE World Tour stop at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. During a few videos of the tour performance that landed on the internet, the idol was seen allegedly dancing in a lazy and sloppish manner, which led many netizens to call her out for the same.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

People pointed out the idol holds several instances during the DEADLINE World Tour where the idol forgot parts of the choreography, danced to the songs unenergetically, and walked around instead of enthusiastically performing the tracks. Netizens were not happy with how the idol is allegedly being disrespectful and ungrateful towards the audience that gathered for the DEADLINE concerts.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"ok but on a serious note.. how did she even debut? It’s honestly embarrassing to call yourself an idol when you can’t deliver a single ounce of energy on stage. like, stage presence is the bare minimum if you can’t handle that, what are you doing here?" said a fan
Ad
Ad

More netizens expressed their displeasure with the non-energetic performances from BLACKPINK's Jennie during the DEADLINE World Tour concerts.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, some fans defended her by stating that the floor of the concert stage looked slippery, and her calm and collected dancing was only to prevent herself from falling.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour: Dates, venue, setlist, and more

Following the group's reunion after a two-year hiatus to focus on their solo careers, BLACKPINK released their first single of 2025 called JUMP. Soon after the song's release, the group also embarked on their first all-stadium tour, the DEADLINE World tour, which held several stops in Korea, the United States, France, Italy, the UK, and more.

Ad

Here are all the stops that BLACKPINK has already held concerts as part of the DEADLINE World Tour:

  • July 5–6: Goyang, South Korea at Goyang Stadium
  • July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA at SoFi Stadium
  • July 18: Chicago, USA at Soldier Field
  • July 22–23: Toronto, Canada at Rogers Stadium
  • July 26–27: New York, USA at Citi Field
  • August 2–3: Paris, France at Stade de France
  • August 6: Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
  • August 9: Barcelona, Spain at Estadi Olímpic
  • August 15–16: London, UK at Wembley Stadium
  • October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan at National Stadium
Ad

On the other hand, here are the upcoming shows as part of BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour:

  • October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand at Rajamangala National Stadium
  • November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium
  • November 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines, at the Philippine Arena
  • November 29–30: Singapore at National Stadium
  • January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome
  • January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium

Additionally, for the group's latest tour, the members not only performed their iconic tracks, such as Kill This Love, Shut Down, Pretty Savage, etc., but also included solo tracks from each of the members' discographies. Here's the complete setlist for the DEADLINE World Tour:

Ad
  • Kill This Love
  • Pink Venom
  • How You Like That
  • Playing With Fire
  • Shut Down (Remix)
  • Earthquake (Jisoo solo)
  • Your Love (Jisoo solo)
  • New Woman (Lisa solo)
  • Rockstar (Lisa solo)
  • Pretty Savage
  • Don’t Know What To Do
  • Whistle
  • Stay
  • Lovesick Girls
  • Mantra (Jennie solo)
  • Way Up (Jennie solo)
  • Like Jennie (Jennie solo)
  • 3 AM (Rosé solo)
  • Toxic Till The End (Rosé solo)
  • APT (Rosé solo)
  • Jump (new group song)
  • Boombayah
  • DDU-DU DDU-DU
  • As If It’s Your Last
  • Forever Young
  • Jump (NEW)
  • See You Later
Ad

Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to the upcoming concerts as part of the group's ongoing world tour.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications