“Ending the fanwars with one story”: Netizens react as Blackpink’s Jennie gifts Katseye’s Yoonchae her special-edition Beats headphones

On Monday, October 20, KATSEYE's Yoonchae posted an Instagram story of her wearing BLACKPINK's Jennie's special-edition Beats headphones. She also added a caption with the phrase &quot;cutest headphone&quot; and thanked Jennie for the same, thereby indicating that the BLACKPINK idol gifted it to Yoonchae. Following the recent Instagram story from the KATSEYE member, fans and netizens were thrilled about the same. Previously, the fandoms of the two girl groups, KATSEYE and BLACKPINK, were involved in several disagreements, especially after the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress, Sofia Wylie, interviewed with MTV.The actress talked about how her current favourite girl group has been KATSEYE. She also clarified that though she used to be a big fan of BLACKPINK, she expressed that the group's low activity and content releases have led to KATSEYE taking the first place. This video, posted on MTV's social account, was also liked by the KATSEYE member, Sophia.This naturally led to controversies and speculations between the two groups' fandoms, though many people defended Sophia by expressing that she, as the group's leader, only liked the post since the actress was praising KATSEYE. Regardless, the ongoing fanwars between the two groups' fandoms have been put to rest with Jennie gifting Yoonchae her special edition Beats headphones.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;not them ending the fanwars with one story&quot; said a fandani ⁶ @katzdani_LINKnot them ending the fanwars with one story 😭🔥More fans and netizens shared their reactions to the BLACKPINK member gifting KATSEYE's Yoonchae her latest special-edition Beats headphones.dojowhy is streaming Vie &amp;amp; Smoochies @dojowhyLINKTo think the fandoms are literally at each others throats while their favs are bestiesᥫ᭡⁷ ⁴ @bangp1nkluvrLINKthe fact the blinks and eyekons go at it for no reason, meanwhile jennie is sending them her beats 😭💕cin @lafortesainzLINKWAIT MY WORLDS COLLIDING!! YOONCHAE IS JENNIE’S DAUGHTER CONFIRMED !!!ju’ ౨ৎ saw blackpink 11 times ^^🥀 @pinkhaze_chnnieLINKI just know yoonchae is the HAPPIEST right now omg my katspink heart rnOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Joe 🤍 @MBSanAndreas13LINKShe looks so preicous with those headphones! It’s amazing how Blackpink and Katseye are getting along with each other and even making to see Jennie gifting yoonchae her Dre headphones. ❤️ this is what I love to seezjan @4uzjanLINKbaddie interacting with a baddiex @starfire1980sLINKended the war. PEACE ☮️Sleater-Kinney's Black Daughter @JanayKinneyLINKWhat do we always say, kids? That's right! &quot;Fan.wars.aren't real!&quot; Good job! I just know BP &amp; Katseye will collab in some capacity one day &amp; the crash out on both sides will be hilarious.All you need to know about the recent activities of BLACKPINK's Jennie and KATSEYE's YoonchaeFollowing her departure from YG Entertainment in December 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie began her solo schedules and activities under her own label, Odd Atelier, which was kick-started in November 2023. In October 2024, she made her independent solo debut with the single, MANTRA.She soon announced the release of her first studio album, Ruby, and put forth two pre-release tracks for the same. She rolled out Love Hangover with Dominic Fike in January 2025 and ExtraL with Doechii in February 2025. Her album, which held the track, Like JENNIE, was released in March. In April of the same year, she also rolled out her solo stage at the 2025 Coachella music festival.Most recently, she's been touring with her fellow BLACKPINK members for their DEADLINE World Tour, which started in July 2025 and will end in January 2026. KATSEYE's Yoonchae, on the other hand, is the youngest member of the global girl group, which debuted under HYBE and Geffen Records in 2024. She was one of the winners of the survival show, The Debut: Dream Academy, organized by the two entertainment agencies. Following the group's debut, the members have released several viral tracks such as Touch, Debut, Gnarly, Gabriela, GAME BOY, and many others. They also performed at the Lollapalooza 2025 in Chicago with a record-breaking crowd of 85,000 people.Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to more such exciting releases from BLACKPINK's Jennie and KATSEYE's Yoonchae.