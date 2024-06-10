EXO Baekyun, Chen, and Xiumin's agency INB100 hold an emergency press conference, addresses contract renewal concerns with SM Entertainment

On Monday, June 10, the Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin's agency, INB100, held an emergency press conference at the Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul. INB 100's CEO Kim Dong-jun and their lawyer Lee Jae-hak were present at the conference.

The purpose of the emergency press conference was reportedly to address SM Entertainment's mistreatment of the three EXO members. The agency stated that the members and SM Entertainment mutually agreed to terminate their individual contracts with the company. They highlighted that negotiations were conducted with EXO's continued performance in the industry as a priority.

However, SM Entertainment has reportedly been unfair to the members by demanding 10% of the members' artist sales. INB100 pointed out that this demand was unfair since it disregarded their previous negotiations.

"SM Entertainment is demanding ‘10% of the artist’s individual activity sales’ while ignoring the content of the negotiation that was the premise of the agreement."

INB100 presented evidence of mistreatment to SM Entertainment, but the agency has not responded to the mail for over two months. Therefore, INB100 held a press conference. During the conference, it was revealed that EXO's contract with SM Entertainment included a designated number of album releases.

The termination of the contract would only occur once all the releases are made. However, with SM Entertainment's prolongation of the same, the contract's lengths have been continuously extended. Though the three members, Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, left the agency, they reportedly had to pay a heavy price to keep EXO running.

The members were reportedly not paid for any of their recent activities with EXO. When SM Entertainment a 10% of the members' individual artists' sales, they were obliged to settle for 5.5% of the profits to protect EXO. Here's what the lawyer, Lee Jae-hak, stated:

"EXO’s group activities are done according to separate legal relationships. The three members gave up a large renewal fee when signing the agreement. The three members did not receive a contact fee and decided to protect EXO and the fans."

Though the three members' individual and CBX schedules are taken care of under INB100, the members are still expected to receive a fee from SM Entertainment for their schedules as EXO members.

Therefore, following a series of alleged mistreatment and unfair actions from SM Entertainment, 1NB100 stated that they would be filing a complaint against the agency.