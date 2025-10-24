  • home icon
  "Fashion icon"- BTS' Taehyung debuts at #4 on Lefty's SS26 Womenswear Roundup, emerging as top K-soloist at Fashion Week with $13.1M EMV

"Fashion icon"- BTS' Taehyung debuts at #4 on Lefty's SS26 Womenswear Roundup, emerging as top K-soloist at Fashion Week with $13.1M EMV

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 24, 2025 12:27 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung becomes top K-soloist at Paris Fashion Week (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On October 23, 2025, Lefty released its SS26 Womenswear Roundup for Paris, Milan, and New York Fashion Weeks. BTS’ Taehyung (V) ranked among the top five global profiles of the season. The report by the influencer marketing analytics platform named him #4 overall and the top Korean soloist.

He attended the event in a vintage-inspired brown double-breasted coat paired with a silk leopard-print tie. Taehyung’s appearance drew massive global media attention and millions of mentions across platforms. It marked one of the most talked-about Fashion Week moments of the season.

Notably, the BTS star has only two posts tracked over two days. Yet he generated a staggering $13.1 million in Earned Media Value (EMV). His minimal but high-impact presence at CELINE’s Été 2026 show showcased his star power.

Fans immediately took to social media platforms like X to celebrate his achievement. Many noted that with only two posts, he outperformed others who posted far more. An X user, @Guddu133378, wrote,

"Fashion icon taehyung Congratulations."
Others praised his visual presence and authentic connection with the brand. They described his influence as “Impacthyung.”

The fandom also emphasized how he keeps redefining influence as one of the most impactful Asian artists in global fashion.

More about BTS' Taehyung’s ranking, Lefty’s Top 5 list, & his latest appearances

Lefty’s SS26 Womenswear Roundup analyzed over 12,000 influencers from major Fashion Weeks. It aimed to calculate EMV, engagement rates, and brand impact. The report was created in collaboration with Karla Otto and CTZAR, combining cultural insights with social analytics. It identified the season's most influential personalities.

Here are the Top 5 profiles from the report:

Kornnaphat Sethratanapong

  • (@orm.kornnaphat)
  • Thai actor
  • $23.5M EMV
  • Dior

Sirilak Kwong

  • (@linglingkwong)
  • Thai actor
  • $21.5M EMV
  • Dior

ENHYPEN

  • (@enhypen)
  • South Korean K-pop group
  • $18.3M EMV
  • Prada

Kim Tae-hyung

  • (@thv)
  • BTS members & soloist
  • $13.1M EMV
  • Celine

Mickey Blank

  • (@mickmicknyc)
  • American influencer
  • $12.6M EMV
  • Calvin Klein and three other brands
Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)
Celine Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Taehyung’s results made him the highest-ranked Korean soloist and one of the most efficient influencers worldwide. He gained remarkable value with minimal content. His posts from CELINE’s Paris Fashion Week generated millions of interactions, and his visual presence flooded social media timelines around the globe.

After the Fashion Week, Taehyung attended W Korea’s “Love Your W” 20th Anniversary Gala in Seoul. He arrived at the venue with his BTS bandmates RM and j-hope. He caught attention for his custom JAYBAEK Couture velvet blazer with gold embroidery. His red-carpet look made headlines and strengthened his reputation as one of Asia's most stylish and influential celebrities.

W Magazine Korea &quot;Love Your W&quot; - Photocall (Image via Getty)
W Magazine Korea "Love Your W" - Photocall (Image via Getty)

He is currently continuing his ambassadorial work with CELINE while preparing for BTS’s highly anticipated 2026 group comeback, as confirmed by RM during the same event.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Shreya Das
