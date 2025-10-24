"Fashion icon"- BTS' Taehyung debuts at #4 on Lefty's SS26 Womenswear Roundup, emerging as top K-soloist at Fashion Week with $13.1M EMV

On October 23, 2025, Lefty released its SS26 Womenswear Roundup for Paris, Milan, and New York Fashion Weeks. BTS’ Taehyung (V) ranked among the top five global profiles of the season. The report by the influencer marketing analytics platform named him #4 overall and the top Korean soloist. He attended the event in a vintage-inspired brown double-breasted coat paired with a silk leopard-print tie. Taehyung’s appearance drew massive global media attention and millions of mentions across platforms. It marked one of the most talked-about Fashion Week moments of the season. Notably, the BTS star has only two posts tracked over two days. Yet he generated a staggering $13.1 million in Earned Media Value (EMV). His minimal but high-impact presence at CELINE’s Été 2026 show showcased his star power.Fans immediately took to social media platforms like X to celebrate his achievement. Many noted that with only two posts, he outperformed others who posted far more. An X user, @Guddu133378, wrote,&quot;Fashion icon taehyung Congratulations.&quot;tae______V @Guddu133378LINK@nadia_in_tokyo Fashion icon taehyung Congratulations TAEHYUNG FOR CELINE VxCELINE #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #CELINE #CELINEBOSTONBAGOthers praised his visual presence and authentic connection with the brand. They described his influence as “Impacthyung.”belbel 🐯🐻🩷 @1230belVLINKLefty's Womenswear Roundup for SS26 recognized Taehyung's massive influence ranking him 4th across Paris, Milan, and New York. His 2 posts over 2 days generated $13.1 million in EMV, demonstrating a level of influence others couldn't match without more content. #TAEHYUNGxCELINEsofia @SofiaCulle47127LINKKING TAEHYUNG IS on TOP AS USUALCat𐤀🐯🐻💚🐰💜🌊🔥☀️🌑 @cathyse26LINKImpacthyung at it again🔥🔥🔥 CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGXCELINE V X CELINE🍂𝑌𝑜𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑘𝑡ℎ𝑣🌼 @tootam101LINK@lefty_io The most impactful asian Artist 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGXCELINE #VXCELINEThe fandom also emphasized how he keeps redefining influence as one of the most impactful Asian artists in global fashion.Winter ahead/White Christmas season 💜 @ForUsinmyveinsLINKSo proud of Tae CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG #TAEHYUNGXCELINE #VXCELINERaygr10 a fan account only for ꪜ @nino08929586LINK@lefty_io Feeling enormously proud of our iconic KIM TAEHYUNG PFW. TAEHYUNG FOR CELINE V x CELINE #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #CelineBoyVKimTan⁷ 🐯Winter Aheadⓥ🐻 @VorahaeTaeLINK@nadia_in_tokyo my man.. congratulations boyfie 🤭😁More about BTS' Taehyung’s ranking, Lefty’s Top 5 list, &amp; his latest appearancesLefty’s SS26 Womenswear Roundup analyzed over 12,000 influencers from major Fashion Weeks. It aimed to calculate EMV, engagement rates, and brand impact. The report was created in collaboration with Karla Otto and CTZAR, combining cultural insights with social analytics. It identified the season's most influential personalities.Here are the Top 5 profiles from the report:Kornnaphat Sethratanapong(@orm.kornnaphat)Thai actor$23.5M EMVDiorSirilak Kwong (@linglingkwong)Thai actor$21.5M EMVDiorENHYPEN (@enhypen)South Korean K-pop group$18.3M EMVPradaKim Tae-hyung (@thv)BTS members &amp; soloist$13.1M EMVCelineMickey Blank (@mickmicknyc)American influencer$12.6M EMVCalvin Klein and three other brandsCeline Show: Outside Arrivals (Image via Getty)Taehyung’s results made him the highest-ranked Korean soloist and one of the most efficient influencers worldwide. He gained remarkable value with minimal content. His posts from CELINE’s Paris Fashion Week generated millions of interactions, and his visual presence flooded social media timelines around the globe. After the Fashion Week, Taehyung attended W Korea’s “Love Your W” 20th Anniversary Gala in Seoul. He arrived at the venue with his BTS bandmates RM and j-hope. He caught attention for his custom JAYBAEK Couture velvet blazer with gold embroidery. His red-carpet look made headlines and strengthened his reputation as one of Asia's most stylish and influential celebrities.W Magazine Korea &quot;Love Your W&quot; - Photocall (Image via Getty)He is currently continuing his ambassadorial work with CELINE while preparing for BTS’s highly anticipated 2026 group comeback, as confirmed by RM during the same event.