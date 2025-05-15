From BLACKPINK Rosé's 'APT' to BTS Jungkook's 'SEVEN', GOLDEN CHART Reveals Top 20 songs for April 2025: Complete list

On Thursday, May 15, the GOLDEN CHART released the top 20 songs of April 2025, featuring several artists such as BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Rosé, BABYMONSTER, and more. GOLDEN CHART is a monthly music chart organized by Golden Disc.
The chart takes into account the global streaming data across several platforms and combines it with the album sales to curate an official ranking for songs in the K-pop industry on a monthly basis. This chart also aids in keeping track of the global influence, impact, and popularity of the K-pop industry every month due to the industry's constant and consistent growth.
Following the reveal of the songs that bagged the top 20 ranks on the GOLDEN CHART, many were impressed to see tracks released months ago still maintain their hold on the audience.
Top 20 songs of April 2025 by GOLDEN CHART as BLACKPINK's Rosé, BTS' Jungkook, and more bag seats
The recent April 2025 GOLDEN CHART revealed several artists and their undying influence in the industry, even months after their comebacks. BTS' Jungkook, who rolled out his solo debut, Seven feat. Latto, in July 2023, has continued to feature on the chart after almost two years since its release.
Other BTS members, such as j-hope and Jimin, are also featured on the chart. While j-hope's recent release, MONA LISA, in March 2025, has been garnering more and more attention, Jimin's title track for his second album, MUSE, released in July 2024, is ranked eighth on the recent GOLDEN CHART.
On the other hand, the BLACKPINK members' solo releases have also been dominating the chart. Rosé's internet-breaking collaboration with Bruno Mars APT., dropped in October 2024, is featured in the list along with the title track of her album, Rosie, released in December 2024. Moreover, three of Jennie's tracks from her solo album, Ruby, also took up seats on the April 2025 GOLDEN CHART.
The return of the King of K-pop, G-DRAGON, also holds two spots on the chart following his recent solo album, Übermensch, which was released after a seven-year hiatus. Additionally, other K-pop artists are also featured on the list.
The rising K-pop girl group, aespa, has two of their tracks, Whiplash and Supernova, on the chart. Other artists like LE SSERAFIM, TWS, NCT WISH, ILLIT, and more are also recognized for their intriguing tracks. Here's the complete list of the top 20 songs of April 2025 according to the GOLDEN CHART:
- APT. by BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars
- like JENNIE by BLACKPINK's Jennie
- poppop by NCT WISH
- Whiplash by aespa
- MONA LISA by BTS' j-hope
- ExtraL feat. Doechii by BLACKPINK's Jennie
- Countdown (마음 따라 뛰는 건 멋지지 않아?) by TWS
- Who by BTS' Jimin
- HOT by LE SSERAFIM
- Handlebars feat. Dua Lipa by BLACKPINK's Jennie
- 1999 by NCT's Mark
- DRIP by BABYMONSTER
- TOO BAD feat. Anderson .Paak by G-Dragon
- Magnetic by ILLIT
- toxic till the end by BLACKPINK's Rosé
- Mantra (Explicit Ver.) by BLACKPINK's Jennie
- Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel by BTS' j-hope
- HOME SWEET HOME feat. BIGBANG's Taeyang and Daesung by G-DRAGON
- Seven feat. Latto (Explicit Ver.) by BTS' Jungkook
- Supernova by aespa
Following the release of the chart, fans and netizens are celebrating the recent achievements of the K-pop artists.