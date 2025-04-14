From International acclaim to viral nicknames: ENHYPEN’s 2025 Coachella Weekend 1 performance steals the spotlight

On Saturday, April 12, ENHYPEN made their debut at the 2025 Coachella music festival. During Weekend 1, the members rolled out performances of their many tracks, including Sweet Venom, Drunk-Dazed, Bite Me, Moonstruck, and more. Following the same, the K-pop group drew attention from attendees and media outlets, highlighting their stage presence and musical repertoire.

Many news outlets that reported on ENHYPEN's performance at the music festival left words of praise in their descriptions. While Billboard stated that the group was "a refreshing break from K-pop stereotypes," the LA Times expressed that the members had "rockstar-lever energy". Rolling Stone also reported that the group "stunned the world with pure performance power".

Additionally, the individual members also stood out to several attendees at the music festival. Since many weren't familiar with the group and its members, people used nicknames to identify the different members. Here are the nicknames that each of the members received, either through the news media reports or netizens who discussed ENHYPEN after attending the 2025 Coachella:

The Red Hair Guy - Heesung

The Blonde Hair Guy - Jungwon

The Silver Hair Guy - Ni-Ki

The Black Slick Hair Guy - Jay

The Short-Haired Mochi Guy - Sunoo

On the other hand, here's ENHYPEN's setlist for their 2025 Coachella performance:

Blockbuster

Blessed-Cursed

Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

ParadoXXX Invasion

Paranormal

XO (Only If You Say Yes)

No Doubt

Sweet Venom

Daydream

Moonstruck

Bite Me

Drunk-Dazed

Brought The Heat Back

All you need to know about the K-pop boy group, ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a seven-piece K-pop boy group that debuted under BELIFT LAB in 2020. The members, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki, were formed by the reality survival show, I-LAND, a joint venture of HYBE Labels and CJ ENM.

Following the end of the survival show, they debuted with their first EP, Border: Day One. Soon, the K-pop group rose to fame with several popular tracks such as Given-Taken, Sweet Venom, FEVER, Polaroid Love, Future Perfect (Pass The Mic), Blessed-Cursed, Bite Me, and more. The group also secured multiple brand endorsements as their popularity grew.

Some of the brands represented by the group include the football-inspired lifestyle brand GOALSTUDIO, the luxury fashion brand Prada, the Korean skincare brand Abib, and more. Most recently, in February 2025, the K-pop boy group was announced as the latest global ambassador of the skin care brand, Mixsoon.

In July 2024, the group released their second studio album, Romance: Untold. They followed it with the repackage album for the same, Romance: Untold -Daydream, in November 2024. In January 2025, the members Heesung and Jake featured in Flo Rida's recent track, Confessions, alongside the American rapper, Paul Russel.

In April 2025, the group also released a digital single called Loose. On April 12, ENHYPEN made their debut at the annual music festival, Coachella. During the same time, they announced that the group would be making a comeback soon. While the details of the comeback were not revealed, the group stated that the content will be released on June 5.

