From synchronised Mic drop moves to Taekook moments: BTS’ full reunion at j-hope’s concert sparks nostalgia and chaos

On Friday, June 13, 2025, BTS' j-hope rolled out the final concert set of his first solo world tour, Hope On The Stage, at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. For the same reason, all the other six BTS members, including SUGA, who has not been discharged yet, were present as part of the concert's audience.

Fans were naturally delighted to see all the BTS members hanging out with one another. Additionally, fans also noticed many moments that unfolded as the members watched j-hope perform and expressed their feelings of nostalgia as they watched members interact. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"MIC DROP HAS NEVER MADE ME CRY BUT RIGHT NOW ITS MAKING ME BAWL MY EYES OUT," said a fan on X.

"life is worth f*cking living you hear me," added an X user.

"taehyung dancing airplane pt 2 as if he was the one to came up with the original choreo," commented a netizen.

Many also noted that the members had not undergone significant changes despite their 18-month military service.

"Man I’ve miss this about them..namjoon is probably realizing, these guys are still the same, MS didn’t change them at all…" stated a fan.

"It’s been years since we saw them in one frame," added an X user.

"get them back on a stage," said another netizen.

The following article will unveil a few moments between the group members during their recent reunion for j-hope's final concert set.

BTS full reunion moments from j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE final tour

As soon as fans spotted all the BTS members in the VIP Lounge of j-hope's final concert set, they were beyond elated. They were not just happy to see the members in the same room after a long time, but their support also warmed them as they watched their fellow member's final concert set of his first solo world tour.

Throughout the concert, the six members were enthusiastic and danced to almost all the songs that the idol performed. The members, even as they loosely danced to MIC DROP, perfectly synced with one another. Taehyung, on the other hand, continued even when the other members were tired.

He not only began to create his own steps for Airplane Pt. 2 but also enthusiastically shared the many other new choreographies that had popped into his head with Jin. One of the highlights of the night was the interaction between Jungkook, Jimin, Taehyung, and RM.

From a clip that went viral on the internet, it appeared that Taehyung and Jimin were playfully bickering with each other. RM, who was sitting between the two, was completely unfazed and unbothered by the bickering.

Jungkook, on the other hand, was doing push-ups with the chair, and many people pointed out that it was very typical of the idol to work out at places where people don't usually work out. Along with these hilarious moments, they were also impressed by the many unexpected special performances.

Jungkook performed his solo track, SEVEN, with j-hope singing Latto's rap verse, while he also joined j-hope on his track, I wonder. Additionally, the three members, Jin, Jungkook, and j-hope, also performed their unit track, Jamais Vu, which made the event all the more nostalgic for the fans.

As fans and netizens wrapped up a heartwarming celebration of BTS' 12th anniversary of debut, they were also thrilled about the full reunion of the group by the end of next week.

