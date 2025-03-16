“Getting so much support from their seniors”- Fans react as NJZ's Danielle praises BLACKPINK Rosé’s sisterly advice at Jennie’s after-party

On March 16, 2025, NJZ's Danielle went live on the group's official Instagram account. In the live, she spoke about her experience attending BLACKPINK Jennie's The Ruby Experience concert in Seoul on March 15. She also revealed about meeting Jennie and Rosé after the concert and shared what they talked about.

Danielle, who grew up in Australia just like Rosé did, said that speaking to Rosé felt like she was talking to an elder sister. She said,

“Rosé was also there. She's so down-to-earth and great. Rosé really felt like an older sister, she told us a lot of good things. She's such a sweetie. She spoke a lot of words of wisdom.”

Fans were surprised and eager to know more about the conversation. They took to X to express their love for the interaction and wished to see more of it. Danielle also mentioned that she clicked pictures with the BLACKPINK members but she is waiting for permission to post them. The fans reacted:

"Dani also shared she talked to Jennie and Rosé last night at Jennie’s after party! Rosé shared a lot of words of wisdom!!! The girls are getting so much support from their seniors… I LOVE IT (Photos were also taken but she needs consent before she uploads it online… AHHH)"

"Notice how every person who met ROSÉ always has the best things to say about her, she's literally THE NUMBER ONE GIRL," a user wrote.

"The way Jennie throws events and Rosé offers mentorship… NJZ girls really won that night," a fan replied.

"Imagine getting life advice from Rosé… I’d be taking notes like it’s a masterclass", another fan wrote.

Fans were also delighted that BLACKPINK and NJZ interaction took place. They also were surprised to hear that two of their favorite artists interacted:

"My fav talking about my fav," a user wrote.

"i’m glad they’re letting them know they’re supported through all this," a fan wrote.

"My aussies girls finally met each other," another fan replied.

NJZ and BLACKPINK Jennie's latest activities

NJZ (NewJeans) is currently hitting the headlines following the court hearing which took place earlier this month. The court hearing was for the injunction filed by Ador against NJZ, barring the group from participating in advertisements.

The members issued a statement in November 2024 asking the label to terminate their contracts and have since started their activities outside of the label. NJZ will be headlining the ComplexCon festival in Hong Kong later this month where they will reportedly also release a new song.

BLACKPINK's Jennie held The Ruby Experience in Seoul on March 15. The concert was attended by many well-known names in the Korean entertainment industry. The first two legs of the concert were in LA and New York, after the release of her solo studio album Ruby, on March 7. She had hosted listening parties at select locations across the globe before the album's release.

