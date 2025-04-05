“Getting repetitive and boring”- Buried Hearts viewers divided over plotline development 

Recently, the South Korean revenge K-drama series Buried Hearts, starring Park Hyung-sik, Huh Joon-ho, Lee Hae-young, and Hong Hwa-yeon, has been receiving criticism for its plotline and other related qualities. While many fans and netizens were initially happy about the show's progression, after the release of its 13 episodes, people were unsatisfied and disappointed.

Many also pointed out the lack of screen time for the female protagonist, Hong Hwa-yeon, who plays the character Yeon Eun-nam. Additionally, since many of the initial episodes started off with many romance-related scenes, people were also disappointed to see the same disappear as Buried Hearts took shape into a show with thriller and mystery genres.

However, fans soon came to the show's defense and explained that they'd been enjoying the show. They expressed that if viewers put aside their bias to a romance-related plotline, they too would enjoy watching Buried Hearts. Therefore, there's been a back-and-forth regarding the reviews of the K-drama series as it nears its end. Here are a few reactions regarding the same:

"I am sorry but #BuriedHearts is getting repetitive and boring with the murder attempt on DongJu in every episode & barely any scenes of Eunnam," a user wrote on X.

"Eunnam with no screen time, Dongju surviving death in every episode, no need for a preview, I already know what will happen in the next episode, it's becoming repetitive," said a fan on X.

"burried hearts is stressing me out so bad like girl what the f**k is this mess," added another fan.

"I don't like that they didn't explore other characters and give them more depth. The focus on the main character and his antagonists is tiring abeg," commented a netizen.

On the other hand, fans and netizens talked about how they've been growing to like the K-drama series, contrary to the other viewers.

"The plot was never romance!!! Romance was more like the prologue" stated a fan.

"People watching #BuriedHearts for the romance solely are really draining my energy !!! Did yall not know that romance wasn’t even the main plot when u started it ?? Bcz it’s getting annoying !!" added an X user

"This drama genre isn’t romance and you people will learn to deal with it," said a netizen.

"Then don’t watch it. We over here enjoying it to its fullest," commented another X user.

All you need to know about the recent K-drama series Buried Hearts

Buried Hearts is an ongoing K-drama series written by Lee Myung-hee and directed by Jin Chang-gyu. Following its premiere on February 21, 2025, many fans and netizens rushed to watch the same, given its intriguing synopsis and interesting cast lineup. Buried Hearts is more or less centered around a political slush fund and the intertwined lives of Seo Dong-ju and Yeom Jang-seon.

Seo Dong-ju, played by Park Hyung-sik, is the leader of the chairman's secretary office at the Daesan Group. He is passionate about the Daesan Group's interests and strives to protect them. However, he also hides his ambitions behind the same mindset, which is his ultimate goal to consume the entirety of the Daesan Group when he gets the chance.

Yeom Jang-seon, on the other hand, is a law school graduate and a former director of the National Intelligence Service. Given his influential position in the country's political world, he's given the position as the controller of Daesan Group's behind the scenes. Therefore, the collision of fates of these two men is what's portrayed in the latest K-drama series Buried Hearts.

On the other hand, fans and interested viewers can stream the show on Disney+ or SBS TV. Two new episodes of Buried Hearts come out every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST, and the upcoming 14th episode is scheduled to be released on April 5, 2025.

