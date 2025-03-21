7 K-dramas to watch if you like Buried Hearts

Buried Hearts is a South Korean revenge drama that premiered on February 21, 2025. Led by Park Hyung-sik, Huh Joon-ho, Lee Hae-young, and Hong Hwa-yeon, the series centers on Seo Dong-ju, a corporate secretary who discovers a political slush fund. His discovery starts a sequence of betrayals and power battles endangering his life.

The intricate personalities and erratic turns of Buried Hearts captivate viewers. Fans of thrillers and political intrigue should check out the drama since it looks at issues of justice, manipulation, and survival. Should the passion and suspense of this drama captivate viewers, these seven K-dramas offer equally compelling stories loaded with secrets, revenge, and power conflicts.

Stranger, Vagabond, Healer, and more K-dramas similar to Buried Hearts

1) Stranger (2017-2020)

Official poster for the K-drama Stranger (Image via Netflix)

Also known as Forest of Secrets, Stranger is a crime thriller starring Cho Seung-woo as Hwang Si-mok, an emotionless but brilliant prosecutor, and Bae Doona as Han Yeo-jin, a passionate detective. The story follows Si-mok as he investigates a high-profile murder case that leads him to uncover deep-rooted corruption within the prosecution and government.

Like Buried Hearts, Stranger highlights political conspiracies, power struggles, and moral dilemmas. Si-mok's journey to expose corruption mirrors Seo Dong-ju's battle against the forces that control society. The drama's gripping storytelling, intense pacing, and unpredictable twists make it one of the best legal thrillers in K-drama history.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Vagabond (2019)

Bae Suzy and Shin Sung-rok for Vagabond (Image via Netflix)

Starring Lee Seung-gi as Cha Dal-gun and Bae Suzy as Go Hae-ri, Vagabond is an action-packed thriller that delves into a massive government conspiracy. Dal-gun, a stuntman, loses his nephew in a mysterious plane crash. When he discovers that the accident was planned, he embarks on a dangerous journey to uncover the truth.

Like Buried Hearts, Vagabond revolves around corruption at the highest levels of power. Much like Seo Dong-ju, Dal-gun is an ordinary man caught in a web of lies, forced to fight against powerful enemies. The drama's high-intensity action, suspenseful twists, and deep emotional stakes make it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Devil Judge (2021)

Ji Sung for The Devil Judge (Image via Netflix)

Set in a dystopian South Korea, The Devil Judge stars Ji Sung as controversial judge Kang Yo-han, who transforms his courtroom into a reality show, and Jinyoung as rookie judge Kim Ga-on challenging Yo-han's practices. Deeper conspiracies exposing the corruption of those in authority surface as the two fight.

Like Buried Hearts, this drama erases the boundaries between right and retribution. Like Seo Dong-ju, Yo-han's character moves in morally dubious territory and employs unorthodox means of opposition against dishonest elites. The Devil Judge keeps viewers wondering who the actual bad guys are with its riveting plot and psychological depth.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viu, iQIYI

4) Signal (2016)

Lee Je-hoon and Kim Hye-soo for Signal (Image via Netflix)

Combining crime with supernatural components, Signal stars Lee Je-hoon as Park Hae-young, a criminal profiler who speaks with Lee Jae-han, played by Cho Jin-woong, via an enigmatic walkie-talkie from the past. They come together to solve cold cases and stop tragedies.

Like Buried Hearts, Signal centers on institutional corruption and secret facts. This is a remarkable viewing of the drama because of its emotional depth, strong investigations, and gripping narrative. The link between the past and the present gives the mystery a special dimension and keeps viewers interested until very late.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Healer (2014-2015)

Park Min-young and Ji Chang-wook in Healer (Image via Viki)

Ji Chang-wook plays Seo Jung-hoo, a skilled night courier known as "Healer," Park Min-young as Chae Young-shin, a journalist, and Yoo Ji-tae as Kim Moon-ho, a star reporter in the drama. Jung-hoo takes on a seemingly simple job, but he soon discovers a decades-old conspiracy that puts his life at risk.

Similar to Buried Hearts, Healer delves into themes of power, secrecy, and vengeance. Jung-hoo, like Seo Dong-ju, is drawn into a hidden world of corruption and must fight for justice while protecting those he cares about. The drama's action sequences, exciting plot, and emotional storytelling make it an excellent choice for fans of fast-paced thrillers.

Where to watch: Viki

6) City Hunter (2011)

Lee Min-ho starred as Lee Yoon-sung in City Hunter (Image via Getty)

Inspired by the Japanese manga, City Hunter stars Park Min-young as Kim Na-na, a bodyguard at the Blue House, and Lee Min-ho as Lee Yoon-sung, a highly competent agent taught to eliminate dishonest officials. Seeking retribution for his father's death, Yoon-sung enters the government but quickly gets caught in political conspiracies.

City Hunter explores political corruption and retaliation, much as Buried Hearts does. Like Seo Dong-ju, Yoon-sung searches for justice in front of strong adversaries running over the system. For those who enjoy the high-stakes narrative, the drama is an exciting viewing because of its mix of action, romance, and suspense.

Where to watch: Not available for online streaming

7) Money Flower (2017-2018)

Jang Hyuk and Park Se-young for Money Flower (Image via Viki)

Money Flower, a revenge-driven melodrama, stars Jang Hyuk as brilliant strategist Kang Pil-joo, employed by a large corporation, and Park Se-young as Na Mo-hyun, an idealistic woman caught in a web of corporate avarice. Pil-joo has a secret past and uses people around him to exact retribution on the Cheong-A Group family.

Money Flower is a story of power, betrayal, and dishonesty, much as Buried Hearts is. Pil-joo's strategic thinking and unrelenting quest for retribution reflect Seo Dong-ju's challenges against those trying to wipe him off. Any fan of a thriller should add the drama to their list because of its sharp story turns and riveting performances.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Viki

Buried Hearts is available for online streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.

