"Global smash hit"— Fans celebrate as BTS' Jungkook’s 'Seven' becomes first Asian soloist song to spend 90 weeks on Billboard Global 200

On April 15, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook achieved another record-breaking milestone as his debut solo single Seven completed 90 weeks on the Billboard Global 200 chart. This makes it the first-ever song by an Asian soloist to reach this historic achievement.

Ad

The track, featuring Latto, was released on July 14, 2023, and debuted at No. 1 on the Global 200. Nearly two years later, it continues to remain on the chart, ranking at No. 134 for the week of April 19, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans flooded social media platforms to express their excitement. They reflected on how the track dominated charts globally and remained consistently popular, even with the singer currently serving in the military. An X user, @jksevensotc, wrote,

"organic global smash hit others can’t relate."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many expressed their admiration for how the song broke several records and maintained long streaming power. They took to social media to share their wishes.

"Congratulations to the Golden Maknae," an X user remarked.

"no but honestly, who is doing it like JK?? the song was released almost 2 years ago and its still there!! longetivity guys. that's what we call success. And mind you all this WHILE SERVING in the MILITARY!, a fan added.

Ad

"This being since his official solo debut song and first single release ahead of the album," a netizen commented.

"hes out here making history left and right and i know thats right.," another person added.

Fans noted how Jungkook continued to make headlines for his solo work even during his enlistment. They also gave him the nickname of a global pop star.

Ad

"GLOBAL SOLO POP SUPERSTAR JUNGKOOK," a fan commented.

"Mind you he is still enlisted since Dec'23. was not in the music scene for almost 2 years but is still there in the charts!," another user added.

More about Seven, Jungkook’s solo records, and global milestones

Seven marked Jungkook’s official solo debut single, produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut. The song blends romantic UK garage sounds with smooth vocals and features two versions, explicit and clean. It was later included on his debut album Golden. It topped the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. US charts, making Jungkook the first Korean soloist to lead all three rankings.

Ad

The song achieved significant success on platforms like Spotify and YouTube, setting Guinness World Records for the fastest male solo song to reach 100 million and 1 billion streams on Spotify. Additionally, it debuted with nearly 16 million streams on its first day.

According to the IFP, the music video has garnered over 500 million views and won a Bronze Clio Award in the Film & Video category. Seven also ranked as the 10th best-selling digital single globally in 2023.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the US, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, amassing 21.9 million streams and 153,000 digital sales in its first week. The song also reached the top of the charts in over 50 regions and was featured among the Top 200 Global Hits of the 2020s. Additionally, there were two more Jungkook tracks in the list: Standing Next To You and 3D.

The idol has been serving in the military with Jimin since December 2023 and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More