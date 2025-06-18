“Golf Prodigy Kim Taehyung is back” — Fans react as BTS’ V swings through the heat

Taehyung of BTS, aka V, recently hit the golf course and shared the moment with fans through his Instagram handle. On June 18, 2025, he uploaded three Instagram stories showcasing his golf attire and equipment. But it wasn’t just the sport that caught fans’ attention.

In the first story, V posted a close-up selfie wearing a mask with a caption that translated from Korean read:

“It’s hot”

However, fans quickly noticed what looked like a bandage or patch on his cheek beneath the mask. Concerned, many speculated whether the BTS star had injured himself. But after some research, it was clarified by netizens that it was just a sun patch, a common protective measure against sun exposure.

Fans expressed both relief and amusement, happy to see V enjoying himself post-military discharge and returning to his favorite hobby.

“Golf Prodigy Kim Taehyung is back,” one fan tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Several fans commented on how good it was to see the idol take up golf again.

“We want moreeeeeee,” a fan commented.

“Taehyung’s getting really, really good at golf. He just always nails it whenever he puts his heart and mind into something,” wrote another fan.

“and we missed you golfer taehyung, welcome back !” said another fan.

Similar comments were made by fans, complimenting V’s golf skills.

“Bet he’s with some of the Wooga squad. They love their golf!” a fan speculated.

“Taehyung shared a video of him playing golf and he is definitely nailing it! What a cutie” another fan remarked.

“Golf prodigy Kim Taehyung such a pro golfer you’re the most attractive golfer bby,” another fan said.

Taehyung goes viral for his recent golf outing

BTS’ Taehyung has been seen playing golf on multiple occasions before, and fans are now speculating that his latest outing might have been with his Wooga Squad, as they are often spotted enjoying golf together.

V’s love for golf hasn’t gone unnoticed by professionals either. In 2023, Korean-American pro golfer Danielle Kang praised him after he shared a video playing indoor golf during a rainy day. V had asked fans to rate his swing via an Instagram story, and Danielle responded by rating it a 100 and calling him “little bro,” showing her support and affection for the idol.

Interestingly, fans believe that the golf club V used in his recent Instagram story may have been a gift from Danielle herself.

In the latest update, the BTS star was seen dressed in loose khaki trousers and a brown striped polo shirt from the brand Manors. Among the three Instagram stories he posted, the first two were photos, while the last one was a video capturing him taking a shot in full golf gear.

This marks one of V’s first public outings since his military discharge on June 10. He and RM were released on the same day, followed by Jungkook and Jimin on June 11. Since then, the recently discharged members have kept a relatively low profile.

Suga is expected to be discharged on June 21, completing the reunion of all seven BTS members after nearly three years. Fans are now counting down the days and hours, eagerly anticipating the group’s long-awaited comeback as a whole.

