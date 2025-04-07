Good Day episode 7 recap and highlights: G-Dragon remakes 1988 hit 'Telepathy' with aespa and more

On April 6, 2025, MBC aired the seventh episode of G-Dragon's Good Day after a brief break due to the recent controversy involving actor Kim Soo-hyun. The episode returned to its regular programming with G-Dragon’s remake of the 1988 city pop hit Telepathy by Deux. Good Day brings together artists, actors, and public figures from various fields to create a meaningful “song of the year,” blending heartfelt stories with music production.

Ad

The latest installment continued the show’s “General Assembly” segment, featuring an auction of personal items and the group recording of their official song. G-Dragon took the lead as producer and brought together a star-studded cast including aespa, CL, SEVENTEEN’s BSS, DAY6, Kim Go-eun, and others for the project.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The episode's highlight was the reveal of the chosen track, Telepathy, which evoked nostalgic vibes for older members and sparked excitement among the younger generation. The auction bidding reached 17 million KRW, and the proceeds will go toward a good cause.

Good Day episode 7 recap: G-Dragon leads the creative process, aespa wins his special ‘Ji-yong Coupon’

The episode began with the continuation of the “Good Day General Assembly,” where the cast gathered to share meals, exchange jokes, and participate in an auction of cherished personal items. One of the most talked-about moments was G-Dragon offering a “Ji-yong Coupon.” This playful voucher promised a favor or collaboration of the winner’s choice.

Ad

While bids were made by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and celebrity Chef Ahn Sung-jae, aespa ultimately won the coupon after charming G-Dragon with their lighthearted appeal. Their request included assistance with catching cockroaches in their dorm. Ningning’s unexpected comment about pest control sent the cast into fits of laughter, with G-Dragon joining in on the fun.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final donation amount from the auction reached nearly 17 million won. All proceeds are directed to charity along with earnings from the group’s future song release. Later, G-Dragon gathered a group of cast members, including DAY6, Jung Hae-in, Hwang Kwang-hee, and Im Si-wan, to begin the recording process for Telepathy. He reimagined the retro track in his unique style, adding a rap section and rearranging the beat.

Hwang Kwang-hee was visibly moved by the transformation and praised G-Dragon’s artistry. As the recording continued, G-Dragon paid special attention to Jung Hae-in and guided his vocal delivery with tips drawn from his acting experience. The actor's improvement impressed both the producer and viewers. DAY6 also joined the recording session, with Young K particularly vocal about his admiration for G-Dragon’s creative presence.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Throughout the episode, cast members such as CL, Kim Go-eun, and Hong Jin-kyung contributed to the lively atmosphere. This also heightens anticipation for the final version of the 2025 Good Day group track. Meanwhile, all scenes featuring Kim Soo-hyun were cut from the broadcast, confirming his removal following recent controversy.

With its blend of humor, nostalgia, music, and heartfelt moments, episode 7 of Good Day gave fans a fresh sense of excitement and a deeper insight into G-Dragon’s creative leadership.

Good Day airs every Sunday at 9.10 pm KST on MBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More