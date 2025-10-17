Good News ending explained and review: Seo Go-myung successfully saves the flight from hijackers, but is the Netflix movie worth watching?

On October 17, 2025, Netflix released Good News, a South Korean dark comedy thriller directed by Byun Sung-hyun. The film stars Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, and Ryoo Seung-bum in key roles, alongside Takayuki Yamada, Kippei Shiina, Kim Seung-o, and Show Kasamatsu.The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, before going on to a global streaming release. Good News is based on the hijacking of a Japanese passenger plane in 1970. The film reinterprets that tense Cold War-era situation into a political farce with a biting sense of humor and emotional weight.Good News also follows a chaotic joint mission between Japanese, South Korean, and American intelligence forces after a group of communist radicals hijacks a flight bound for Fukuoka and demands to be taken to Pyongyang.After various communication failures and clashes of political egos, a young Air Force lieutenant, Seo Go-myung (Hong Kyung), steps in to save over 100 lives through quick thinking and sheer courage. He works with a mysterious fixer, known only as “Nobody” (Sul Kyung-gu), to manipulate radio signals. He deceives the hijackers into landing in Seoul, disguised as Pyongyang.So, is Good News worth watching? Absolutely. Byun Sung-hyun turns a historical crisis into a thrilling satire that’s both tense and unexpectedly funny. It balances suspense with political commentary, showing how bureaucracy and ego often outweigh humanity in real crises.The ending is powerful yet bittersweet. Seo saves the passengers but receives no credit. It reminds viewers that true heroism often goes unseen.Disclaimer: This article contains the personal opinions of the writer.Good News review: A chaotic dark comedy that lands with impactThe film is set in 1970. The radical leftist political group, the Red Army Faction, hijacks a Japanese civilian aircraft that is intended to fly to North Korea.The hijackers are disorganized and irrational, which causes them to lose control of the plan very quickly.The South Korean government displays extreme efforts to take responsibility in this situation. The director, Park Sang-hyeon (Ryoo Seung-bum), enlists Nobody, a person known for finding solutions to seemingly impossible problems. He works alongside Seo Go-myung, a young lieutenant who is put in charge of getting the plane down safely.Sandi 🤼 @SandiKTLINK#GoodNews pokes fun of every type of archetype and political ideology imaginable using the time-honored technique of portraying a real-life crisis as satire. No one escapes being targeted.The story unfolds in two halves. The first is high-energy chaos. It is a political circus marked by absurd decisions, overlapping commands, and a series of near misses. Officials argue over who should take responsibility while Seo quietly works behind the scenes. He tunes into the hijacked plane’s emergency frequency. The operation culminates in one of the film’s most inventive sequences.The Gimpo Airport is disguised as Pyongyang with props, lights, and extras. The plan briefly succeeds until the hijackers realize the deception. It leads to a tense second half filled with negotiations and moral choices.Towards the end of Good News, Seo risks his life in order to face off against the hijackers and prevent them from setting off their bomb. Just before the deadline, Shinichi Ishida, Japan's Deputy Minister, offers to be a hostage in exchange for the release of the hostages. The plane lands successfully in North Korea, revealing that the hijackers' weapons are fake.Stills from Good News (Images via X/@NetflixKR)Despite his bravery, Seo receives no recognition. The South Korean government publicly denies involvement to maintain diplomatic peace. Nobody, the mysterious fixer, finally gains his citizenship and symbolically takes Seo’s name. This honors his quiet heroism.Visually, Good News is a spectacle. The humor never undercuts the tension. Hong Kyung shines as Seo Go-myung, portraying a man torn between duty and morality, while Sul Kyung-gu’s calm, enigmatic presence grounds the film’s chaos.In the end, Good News is more than a hijacking thriller. It’s a reflection on power, sacrifice, and the cost of truth. The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.