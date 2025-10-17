  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Good News ending explained and review: Seo Go-myung successfully saves the flight from hijackers, but is the Netflix movie worth watching?

Good News ending explained and review: Seo Go-myung successfully saves the flight from hijackers, but is the Netflix movie worth watching?

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 17, 2025 20:51 GMT
Good News ending explained and review (Images via X/@NetflixKR)
Good News ending explained and review (Images via X/@NetflixKR)

On October 17, 2025, Netflix released Good News, a South Korean dark comedy thriller directed by Byun Sung-hyun. The film stars Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, and Ryoo Seung-bum in key roles, alongside Takayuki Yamada, Kippei Shiina, Kim Seung-o, and Show Kasamatsu.

Ad

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, before going on to a global streaming release. Good News is based on the hijacking of a Japanese passenger plane in 1970. The film reinterprets that tense Cold War-era situation into a political farce with a biting sense of humor and emotional weight.

Good News also follows a chaotic joint mission between Japanese, South Korean, and American intelligence forces after a group of communist radicals hijacks a flight bound for Fukuoka and demands to be taken to Pyongyang.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After various communication failures and clashes of political egos, a young Air Force lieutenant, Seo Go-myung (Hong Kyung), steps in to save over 100 lives through quick thinking and sheer courage. He works with a mysterious fixer, known only as “Nobody” (Sul Kyung-gu), to manipulate radio signals. He deceives the hijackers into landing in Seoul, disguised as Pyongyang.

So, is Good News worth watching? Absolutely. Byun Sung-hyun turns a historical crisis into a thrilling satire that’s both tense and unexpectedly funny. It balances suspense with political commentary, showing how bureaucracy and ego often outweigh humanity in real crises.

Ad

The ending is powerful yet bittersweet. Seo saves the passengers but receives no credit. It reminds viewers that true heroism often goes unseen.

Disclaimer: This article contains the personal opinions of the writer.

Good News review: A chaotic dark comedy that lands with impact

The film is set in 1970. The radical leftist political group, the Red Army Faction, hijacks a Japanese civilian aircraft that is intended to fly to North Korea.The hijackers are disorganized and irrational, which causes them to lose control of the plan very quickly.

Ad

The South Korean government displays extreme efforts to take responsibility in this situation. The director, Park Sang-hyeon (Ryoo Seung-bum), enlists Nobody, a person known for finding solutions to seemingly impossible problems. He works alongside Seo Go-myung, a young lieutenant who is put in charge of getting the plane down safely.

Ad

The story unfolds in two halves. The first is high-energy chaos. It is a political circus marked by absurd decisions, overlapping commands, and a series of near misses. Officials argue over who should take responsibility while Seo quietly works behind the scenes. He tunes into the hijacked plane’s emergency frequency. The operation culminates in one of the film’s most inventive sequences.

The Gimpo Airport is disguised as Pyongyang with props, lights, and extras. The plan briefly succeeds until the hijackers realize the deception. It leads to a tense second half filled with negotiations and moral choices.

Ad

Towards the end of Good News, Seo risks his life in order to face off against the hijackers and prevent them from setting off their bomb. Just before the deadline, Shinichi Ishida, Japan's Deputy Minister, offers to be a hostage in exchange for the release of the hostages. The plane lands successfully in North Korea, revealing that the hijackers' weapons are fake.

Stills from Good News (Images via X/@NetflixKR)
Stills from Good News (Images via X/@NetflixKR)

Despite his bravery, Seo receives no recognition. The South Korean government publicly denies involvement to maintain diplomatic peace. Nobody, the mysterious fixer, finally gains his citizenship and symbolically takes Seo’s name. This honors his quiet heroism.

Ad

Visually, Good News is a spectacle. The humor never undercuts the tension. Hong Kyung shines as Seo Go-myung, portraying a man torn between duty and morality, while Sul Kyung-gu’s calm, enigmatic presence grounds the film’s chaos.

In the end, Good News is more than a hijacking thriller. It’s a reflection on power, sacrifice, and the cost of truth.

The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications