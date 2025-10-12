Typhoon Family - When will episodes 3-4 release on Netflix and what to expect 

Typhoon Family premiered on Netflix worldwide on October 11 and 12, 2025, with episodes 1 and 2. Its episodes 3 and 4 are scheduled to release on October 18 and 19. In South Korea, the series airs on tvN as an original every Saturday and Sunday at 10:40 pm KST. Set in 1997, the story unfolds during South Korea’s severe financial crisis. Kang Tae-pung, the son of Typhoon Trading Company’s head, leads a privileged life.That changes when the economy collapses and his father dies. The family business is on the brink of bankruptcy. Tae-pung has no choice but to step up as CEO. Among those relying on him is Oh Mi-seon, the company’s hardworking bookkeeper. She manages her own family struggles while keeping the business afloat. What developments are anticipated in episodes 3 &amp; 4 of Typhoon Family?In the upcoming episodes of Typhoon Family, Tae-pung will face the challenges of running his father’s company amid the ongoing financial crisis. Viewers can expect him to gradually find his footing. He will make tough decisions and tackle threats from rival business partners. His bond and chemistry with the employees, especially Mi-seon, will grow stronger as she continues guiding him through the company’s operations. Typhoon Family episodes 1 &amp; 2 recap Typhoon Family (Image via X/@CJnDrama)Episode 1 of Typhoon Family opens with Typhoon Trading, a successful firm run by Kang Jin-young, being filmed for TV. Meanwhile, his son Kang Tae-pung gets into a nightclub brawl with Pyo Hyun-jun and ends up at the police station. Pyo Bak-ho, Hyun-jun’s powerful father, gets everyone released. On the other hand, Jin-young refuses to help Tae-pung and scolds him harshly. Tae-pung spends the night in his greenhouse and meets Oh Mi-seon by chance on a train the next morning. Later, Tae-pung joins a dating reality show to replace his missing friend Yun-seong, where he meets Mi-ho, Mi-seon’s sister.Meanwhile, Jin-young signs a risky trade deal with an Italian client. Other side, Tae-pung finds Yun-seong hiding after his family’s bankruptcy and secretly helps him. Jin-young then learns a cheque from Gisang Chemical has bounced, draining company funds. He collapses soon after and is hospitalized.Tae-pung is misled by Hyun-jun’s fake message and rushes to a club, only to learn his father has collapsed again. However, he reaches the hospital too late, and Jin-young already passes away. Typhoon Family episode 2 begins with Typhoon Trading’s staff mourning Jin-young’s death. Tae-pung also recalls moments with his father, from polishing shoes to tending the garden. At the funeral, Jin-young’s old business partner tries to take the condolence money, claiming unpaid dues. Tae-pung lets him, but Mi-seon steps in, proving no debts remain. Bak-ho then arrives with a large condolence sum. A flashback shows him visiting Jin-young in hospital and asking for something unknown, witnessed by Mi-seon. Later, Tae-pung watches the news on Korea’s IMF crisis. Mi-seon consoles him as layoffs hit the nation. Back at the office, Tae-pung joins his late father’s business formally. Mi-seon has him sign employment papers. At home, Mi-seon burns her textbooks, unable to afford exams. Her sister Mi-ho scolds her, but Mi-seon comforts her, saying knowledge still stays. That night, Tae-pung finds a key leading to a secret safe. During drinks, he mentions it to Nam-mo. The next day, Tae-pung asks for the company’s most important digits, but only Mi-seon answers “2072,” symbolizing his father’s 100-year vision. Using that code, he opens the safe at night and finds bankbooks. These are the savings accounts for each employee, including one his father kept for him with 10 million won. Overwhelmed, the next day, Tae-pung arrives in formal attire, determined to lead. Later, at Daebang Textile, he spots suspicious activity and runs to stop a truck carrying company fabric. The episode ends as he lies on the road, blocking it, while the driver starts the engine.In other news, Typhoon Family achieved the highest premiere ratings for any tvN weekend drama in 2025. Episode 1 scored an average nationwide rating of 5.9%, topping its time slot across all channels.