"He can do whatever he pleases" - Fans outraged over a viral post alleging BTS' Taehyung of liking "pretty women" posts on Instagram

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 21, 2025 19:48 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

Recently, a few netizens' discussions on BTS' Taehyung, aka V, liking pictures of the South Korean actresses Kim Go-eun and Bae Suzy have been going viral on the internet. Some netizens, including X user @Hourlytaehyungi, made light-hearted comments about how the idol has been liking the Instagram posts of "pretty women," and fans were discomforted by the same.

Notably, the Instagram post shared by Bae Suzy is from July 7, 2025, when both she and V were attending the 2025 Celine Fashion Show as the brand's ambassadors in Paris. The post also features pictures of V, Park Bo-gum, and Suzy. Meanwhile, the picture of Kim Go-eun was posted by photographer Hong Jang-hyun on December 23, 2022. Jang-hyun has also previously collaborated with the BTS idol.

Many fans expressed that the viral post in question could be considered stalking, stating that it was an invasion of privacy to keep such a close watch on the idol's interactions on social media. They also criticized the discussion in question, as it could lead to malicious rumours and other harmful reactions to Taehyung.

Fans explained that the idol should have the space and freedom to like and interact with anyone on social, and some also reasoned that these celebrities could be friends and acquaintances of V.

"as he should. he's a grown man he can do whatever he pleases," one fan tweeted.
Many fans also criticized netizens for encouraging these discussions about Taehyung's social media activity.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' Taehyung made his solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first solo album, LayoVer, which held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. The album was also created as a tribute to the relationship that V shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.

Soon after, V enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police's Ssangyong Special Task Force. While enlisted, the idol rolled out a few pre-recorded singles. In March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S, which was followed by two Winter singles in December.

One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, while the other was a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor Bing Crosby called White Christmas. Additionally, in July 2024, the idol also released his photobook, Type 1, which showcased photos of the idol that were captured during his moments of comfort and relaxation.

Following the successful completion of his military service, V was discharged in June 2025. In July 2025, he attended the 2025 Parish Fashion Week as the ambassador of the luxury fashion brand Celine for their 2026 Spring/Summer Collection Fashion Show.

Apart from these solo activities, the idol is also preparing with his fellow BTS members for the group's comeback in Spring 2026.

