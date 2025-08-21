"He can do whatever he pleases" - Fans outraged over a viral post alleging BTS' Taehyung of liking "pretty women" posts on Instagram

Recently, a few netizens' discussions on BTS' Taehyung, aka V, liking pictures of the South Korean actresses Kim Go-eun and Bae Suzy have been going viral on the internet. Some netizens, including X user @Hourlytaehyungi, made light-hearted comments about how the idol has been liking the Instagram posts of &quot;pretty women,&quot; and fans were discomforted by the same.Notably, the Instagram post shared by Bae Suzy is from July 7, 2025, when both she and V were attending the 2025 Celine Fashion Show as the brand's ambassadors in Paris. The post also features pictures of V, Park Bo-gum, and Suzy. Meanwhile, the picture of Kim Go-eun was posted by photographer Hong Jang-hyun on December 23, 2022. Jang-hyun has also previously collaborated with the BTS idol.Many fans expressed that the viral post in question could be considered stalking, stating that it was an invasion of privacy to keep such a close watch on the idol's interactions on social media. They also criticized the discussion in question, as it could lead to malicious rumours and other harmful reactions to Taehyung.Fans explained that the idol should have the space and freedom to like and interact with anyone on social, and some also reasoned that these celebrities could be friends and acquaintances of V.&quot;as he should. he's a grown man he can do whatever he pleases,&quot; one fan tweeted.𓂍 @DIVINELYRISINGLINKas he should. he’s a grown man he can do whatever he pleasesMany fans also criticized netizens for encouraging these discussions about Taehyung's social media activity.Lovey ⁷ JK @sevenloveyheartLINKCan we not do this, stalking what they like, kindda creepy♛SUGA♛🍒Gyuchoel 🖤 @ferdoosdesLINKI think she's a friend and maybe famous too. The number of likes is a lot and even if it is a normal person it is okayAnn | kook's ass😔💘 @AROHA_RMYLINKcan we please not????Salora | FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 🍉 @HobiHobietjeLINKWhat is your point? This sounds weirdOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.Yoongi Fanpage @mygmpregLINKPlease delete dis we have enough drama in our familykemi @lirrceexLINKFor an account that claims to stan Tae you are clearly trying to set him up because this statement sounds offautomatic b8tch⁷ #1 Michael Scott hater PB&amp;amp;J lover @blueandgreyuserLINKWhat tf is this even supposed to prove? 😭࣪gogo| lotfg | moonlit reunion era✨ @ihrtchaeyoLINKGod forbid you people. now you are going to make these women prone to Harrasment..All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)BTS' Taehyung made his solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first solo album, LayoVer, which held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. The album was also created as a tribute to the relationship that V shared with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.Soon after, V enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police's Ssangyong Special Task Force. While enlisted, the idol rolled out a few pre-recorded singles. In March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S, which was followed by two Winter singles in December.One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, while the other was a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor Bing Crosby called White Christmas. Additionally, in July 2024, the idol also released his photobook, Type 1, which showcased photos of the idol that were captured during his moments of comfort and relaxation.Following the successful completion of his military service, V was discharged in June 2025. In July 2025, he attended the 2025 Parish Fashion Week as the ambassador of the luxury fashion brand Celine for their 2026 Spring/Summer Collection Fashion Show.Apart from these solo activities, the idol is also preparing with his fellow BTS members for the group's comeback in Spring 2026.Stay tuned for more updates and news.