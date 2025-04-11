“He is excited like us” — Fans thrilled as BTS’ j-hope comments on the group’s upcoming military discharge

BTS’ j-hope recently shared his thoughts on the group’s highly anticipated reunion, with just two months left until the remaining members complete their military service. On April 11, 2025, the artist was spotted at Manila Airport, having arrived for the next stop of his solo world tour, scheduled for April 12.

Surrounded by excited fans and a tight security team, he was all smiles as he made his way through the crowd. Amid the buzz, a reporter asked him to comment on BTS’ upcoming full-group return. With a cheerful expression, he responded by saying the wait was not much longer now. His tone and visible excitement didn’t go unnoticed.

Many fans pointed out that his smile and upbeat mood hinted at just how excited he is to reunite with his fellow members. One fan on X commented:

"He is excited like us"

Fans showcased their excitement through their comments over social media:

"ONLY 10 WEEKS LEFT IN BTS REUNION," a fan pointed out

"2 months until pure happiness," an eagerly awaiting fan.

"He's counting the days just like us," another fan said.

Some fans’ comments reflected the fact that they’re eagerly counting down the days until the group returns as a unit.

"YES HOBI ONLY TWO MONTHSSS," an X user exclaimed.

"Cant believe we are so close," a fan expressed.

j-hope arrives in Manila for the next stop of his world tour

j-hope, currently on his first-ever solo world tour, "HOPE ON THE STAGE," has officially touched down in Manila, Philippines, marking the start of the tour’s highly anticipated Asia leg. This final stretch of the tour will take the BTS star to several countries, including Singapore, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia. The Manila concerts are scheduled for April 12 and 13.

His arrival on April 11 was met with a wave of fanfare. j-hope stepped out in a cozy yet stylish look, wearing a loose denim jumpsuit layered over a white long-sleeve t-shirt, paired with a cap and glasses.

During this appearance, the previously mentioned brief exchange between him and a reporter about BTS' return took place. The conversation went as follows:

Interviewer: “The members’ discharge days aren’t that far away.” JH: “There’s only two months left. Time will pass quickly.” Interviewer: “A word to the members?” JH: “Fighting! There’s not much left!”

These few words from j-hope left fans thrilled and deeply moved. The interaction quickly spread online, with ARMY praising both the reporter for asking the question and Hobi for his honest and enthusiastic reply.

However, this wasn't the first time the BTS rapper has spoken about the group’s comeback. During an interview for SiriusXM K-Pop Specials, released on March 17, he reflected on how the group last performed together in 2022 and what it means to reunite after so long.

He shared:

“I think it'll be unbelievable… I think 2022 was the last time we were together as a group, and when we do reunite, it’ll be after four years. The level of anticipation from fans is really high—and honestly, I’m curious myself about how it’ll feel once we’re back together after military service.”

Both this past interview and the recent airport exchange show j-hope’s feelings about the group’s return. With the countdown to the group’s return ticking down and new projects lined up for 2026, fans around the world are gearing up for the new era.

