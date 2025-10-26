"HE JUST KEEPS WINNING" – Fans praise BTS’ Taehyung’s “Idgaf King” energy on his Vogue World 2025: Hollywood departure amidst ongoing backlash

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 26, 2025 08:57 GMT
BTS&rsquo; Taehyung&rsquo;s &ldquo;Idgaf King&rdquo; energy on his Vogue World 2025: Hollywood departure (Images via Instagram/@thv)
BTS’ Taehyung’s “Idgaf King” energy on his Vogue World 2025: Hollywood departure (Images via Instagram/@thv)

On October 25, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) was spotted leaving Incheon International Airport for Los Angeles ahead of Vogue World: Hollywood.

The singer was dressed head-to-toe in CELINE. He wore a long coat layered over a brown sweater. He paired it with brown corduroy pants and black zipped boots. The singer carried a black duffel bag and looked calm while fans cheered for him at the airport.

Taehyung also shared two lighthearted Instagram stories before boarding. In one, he used a cat filter while lip-syncing to The Lord in the Storm by Brown Eyed Soul. He jokingly asked if fans could see his wisdom tooth. Next, he added a beard filter. He revealed that he was off to enjoy an event with Vogue.

He wrote,

“I'll enjoy Vogue and come back.”
His humorous updates immediately went viral. Fans praised his carefree attitude despite ongoing online criticism. BTS' V had recently faced backlash after attending a charity gala earlier this month. Social media debates were resurfacing around old clips.

However, fans defended him, saying that such hate trains existed only on the internet and had no real effect on his career. Many called him the “idgaf king.”

An X user, @vantecraze, wrote,

"taehyung active era again while everyone's crashing out w the news literally the idgaf king .. HE JUST KEEPS WINNING."
Others also joined in to admire how he stayed focused on his work.

Fans highlighted how his "unbothered" behavior served as a reminder not to take online chaos too seriously.

BTS’ Taehyung to attend Vogue World: Hollywood after a direct invite from Anna Wintour

Taehyung’s trip marks another milestone in his post-military return. He becomes the first K-pop idol personally invited by Vogue’s Anna Wintour to attend the event. The Vogue World 2025: Hollywood showcase will take place on October 26 at Paramount Pictures Studios. It will celebrate the intersection of fashion and film.

Earlier this year, during Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris, Anna Wintour was seen greeting Taehyung and personally inviting him to the Hollywood event. It was a rare moment that fans still discuss.

The singer had responded with surprise and gratitude, smiling and saying, “Wow,” before thanking her for the honor.

Adding to the buzz, Vogue Japan recently featured him on a digital cover that paid homage to Hollywood legend James Dean. The photoshoot is tied to the Vogue World: Hollywood theme. It showed him dressed in a leather jacket and denim ensemble.

Fans quickly speculated that he might channel Dean’s style at the upcoming show, calling it a full-circle “DeanHyung” moment.

The global broadcast will stream on vogue.com and YouTube at 6 am KST (October 27).

