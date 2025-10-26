"HE JUST KEEPS WINNING" – Fans praise BTS’ Taehyung’s “Idgaf King” energy on his Vogue World 2025: Hollywood departure amidst ongoing backlash

On October 25, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) was spotted leaving Incheon International Airport for Los Angeles ahead of Vogue World: Hollywood.The singer was dressed head-to-toe in CELINE. He wore a long coat layered over a brown sweater. He paired it with brown corduroy pants and black zipped boots. The singer carried a black duffel bag and looked calm while fans cheered for him at the airport.Taehyung also shared two lighthearted Instagram stories before boarding. In one, he used a cat filter while lip-syncing to The Lord in the Storm by Brown Eyed Soul. He jokingly asked if fans could see his wisdom tooth. Next, he added a beard filter. He revealed that he was off to enjoy an event with Vogue. He wrote,“I'll enjoy Vogue and come back.”His humorous updates immediately went viral. Fans praised his carefree attitude despite ongoing online criticism. BTS' V had recently faced backlash after attending a charity gala earlier this month. Social media debates were resurfacing around old clips.However, fans defended him, saying that such hate trains existed only on the internet and had no real effect on his career. Many called him the “idgaf king.” An X user, @vantecraze, wrote,&quot;taehyung active era again while everyone's crashing out w the news literally the idgaf king .. HE JUST KEEPS WINNING.&quot;🤎 @vantecrazeLINKtaehyung active era again while everyone's crashing out w the news literally the idgaf king .. HE JUST KEEPS WINNINGOthers also joined in to admire how he stayed focused on his work.c @KTHVlBESLINKeveryone acting stupid all week botting likes trying to cancel him, and he's just shows up in his most idgaf behavior ever 😭⁷ @ianxeliosLINK“he's gonna hide for months” “he's getting cancelled in xyz languages” “hollywood were” Taehyung's honest reaction:em ❀ @kalamaleilaLINKthey were calling taehyung “weird” and he said “oh you don’t even know”Terry @mattyhealme75LINKHe really said he yall are losers coz I'm living my best life attending events and sh*t, oh kinghyungFans highlighted how his &quot;unbothered&quot; behavior served as a reminder not to take online chaos too seriously.YISOL @jkvlover7LINKUnbothered KINGGGGGGGem ❀ @kalamaleilaLINKi hope this is once again a reminder to ppl that fanwars and twt hate trains mean nothing and don’t affect anybody outside. the bigger he gets, the more noise there will be on here, so pls don’t lose perspective 😭 and never forget this smile!T E E👩🏽‍🦰 @Iam_TulieLINKI love him so much, Never allow those social media animals change you Taehyung !!!!BTS’ Taehyung to attend Vogue World: Hollywood after a direct invite from Anna WintourTaehyung’s trip marks another milestone in his post-military return. He becomes the first K-pop idol personally invited by Vogue’s Anna Wintour to attend the event. The Vogue World 2025: Hollywood showcase will take place on October 26 at Paramount Pictures Studios. It will celebrate the intersection of fashion and film.Earlier this year, during Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris, Anna Wintour was seen greeting Taehyung and personally inviting him to the Hollywood event. It was a rare moment that fans still discuss.The singer had responded with surprise and gratitude, smiling and saying, “Wow,” before thanking her for the honor.Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKBack In July this year, Anna Wintour personally invited Kim Taehyung to attend the 4th annual Vogue World event, scheduled for October 26 at the iconic Paramount Pictures Studio Lot.Adding to the buzz, Vogue Japan recently featured him on a digital cover that paid homage to Hollywood legend James Dean. The photoshoot is tied to the Vogue World: Hollywood theme. It showed him dressed in a leather jacket and denim ensemble.Fans quickly speculated that he might channel Dean’s style at the upcoming show, calling it a full-circle “DeanHyung” moment.The global broadcast will stream on vogue.com and YouTube at 6 am KST (October 27).