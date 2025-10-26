"Is Taehyung going as James Dean in Vogue World?"- BTS' V's Vogue Japan homage sparks fan theories about his look for Vogue World: Hollywood

BTS’ Taehyung (V) has taken over social media ahead of his appearance at Vogue World: Hollywood. On October 26, 2025, Vogue Japan unveiled a digital cover featuring the idol in a James Dean-inspired concept. He was dressed in a leather jacket and denim. V’s concept takes inspiration from the late Hollywood legend’s distinctive style and attitude. The shoot was released just a day before the Los Angeles event.The timing instantly sent fans into speculation mode. The editorial highlighted his calm confidence and artistic sensibility. For those unaware, V is known for blending vintage influence with modern elegance.In their article, Vogue Japan wrote,&quot;Inspired by Hollywood's eternal icon, James Dean... BTS's V appears on the digital cover of VOGUE JAPAN. This visual, shot to commemorate the launch of VOGUE WORLD 2025: HOLLYWOOD, is a new portrait of V, fusing the scent of classic cinema with a modern edge.&quot;His photoshoot, shot to celebrate Vogue World: Hollywood, was interpreted by many as a subtle teaser of his look for the event itself.Many fans took to X to speculate whether he would appear in a James Dean-inspired look on the Hollywood red carpet.An X user, @everythingTaeSg, wrote,&quot;Is Taehyung going as James Dean in Vogue World?! How am I going to survive this?! DeanHyung is back!!! Who asked for forehead to be seen?!&quot;TaeSG Streamer @everythingTaeSgLINKIs Taehyung going as James Dean in Vogue World?! How am I going to survive this?! DeanHyung is back!!! Who asked for forehead to be seen?! TAEHYUNG GOES TO HOLLYWOOD #TaehyungxVogueWorld #VogueWorldOthers too joined in and flooded the platform. They pointed out how naturally Taehyung channels old-Hollywood charm.𝙡𝙚•ꫂ❁ ⁷ (busy) @Taebearv17LINKon serious notes, i can understand why they made him to pays homage to james dean. them and most of taehyung stan can see the vision, cause the way I've seen many times the narrative him giving vibes and style like james dean in thv stan twt since a long a ago— oh i love this!taehyꪜng @HourlytaehyungiLINKWHAT IF TAEHYUNG DRESSES AS JAMES DEAN AT VOGUE WORLD…IS THIS A SPOILER?sophie @thvchaptersLINKso… based on the photoshoot, are we getting james dean taehyung’s version tomorrow? or is he going in a completely different direction for the actual event? I cannot wait to know.🇺🇸 @thvmomLINKfrom the vibe to the charm, taehyung is his son frSome also anticipated seeing the singer in an all-new look at the fashion event. They trended the word &quot;DeanHyung&quot; as the combination of the names of the two stars.GGTAE 🥤🎷 @OnlyTaeCrewLINK@taeguide Does that mean we’re getting James Dean Kim Taehyung tomorrow?🤗🤗😻 V FOR VOGUE JAPAN VOGUE COVER STAR TAEHYUNG #V_VogueJapantaehyungslove🥐 @Nopenever124LINKWait is he gonna draped in james dean style for the vogue event??Stormyweather77 @Stormyfeather24LINK@everythingTaeSg DeanHyung brings Aura To Vogue World! TAEHYUNG GOES TO HOLLYWOOD #TaehyungxVogueWorld #VogueWorldAbout Vogue World: Hollywood and BTS' Taehyung’s special invitationVogue World 2025 will take place at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on October 26 (October 27, 6 AM IST). The one-night-only event will celebrate the intersection of film and fashion. It will also have performances by Doja Cat and Gracie Abrams, along with appearances from stars like Nicole Kidman, Miley Cyrus, and Gwyneth Paltrow.Taehyung’s attendance at the event holds special significance. Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, personally invited him during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. The moment was captured on camera and showed Wintour greeting him warmly and saying,“We’re hoping to see you in Hollywood this October.”Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKBack In July this year, Anna Wintour personally invited Kim Taehyung to attend the 4th annual Vogue World event, scheduled for October 26 at the iconic Paramount Pictures Studio Lot.The interaction quickly went viral among fans. This crossover between K-pop and high fashion caught fans' attention online.Ahead of the event, Taehyung was spotted at Incheon International Airport on October 25. He was wearing CELINE from head to toe. His outfit included a long checked wool coat, brown sweater, corduroy jeans, and zipped black boots.The Vogue Japan feature also revisited V’s multifaceted image from his love for photography and minimalistic fashion approach to his creative growth post-military discharge.&quot;I think I take pictures without really thinking about it. If there's a beautiful background or something that can be staged beautifully, I can't help but turn on my camera and keep taking pictures,&quot; V said.BTS' V with Anna Wintour at the Celine show earlier this year (Images via Instagram/@thv)Over the past year, Taehyung has strengthened his presence in the global fashion scene as CELINE’s global ambassador and one of Korea’s most influential style icons.The show will stream live on vogue.com and Vogue’s official YouTube channel.