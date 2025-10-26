  • home icon
  • "Is Taehyung going as James Dean in Vogue World?"- BTS' V's Vogue Japan homage sparks fan theories about his look for Vogue World: Hollywood

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 26, 2025 07:33 GMT
BTS
BTS' V and James Dean (Images via Instagram/@thv & @jamesdean)

BTS’ Taehyung (V) has taken over social media ahead of his appearance at Vogue World: Hollywood. On October 26, 2025, Vogue Japan unveiled a digital cover featuring the idol in a James Dean-inspired concept. He was dressed in a leather jacket and denim. V’s concept takes inspiration from the late Hollywood legend’s distinctive style and attitude. The shoot was released just a day before the Los Angeles event.

The timing instantly sent fans into speculation mode. The editorial highlighted his calm confidence and artistic sensibility. For those unaware, V is known for blending vintage influence with modern elegance.

In their article, Vogue Japan wrote,

"Inspired by Hollywood's eternal icon, James Dean... BTS's V appears on the digital cover of VOGUE JAPAN. This visual, shot to commemorate the launch of VOGUE WORLD 2025: HOLLYWOOD, is a new portrait of V, fusing the scent of classic cinema with a modern edge."
His photoshoot, shot to celebrate Vogue World: Hollywood, was interpreted by many as a subtle teaser of his look for the event itself.

Many fans took to X to speculate whether he would appear in a James Dean-inspired look on the Hollywood red carpet.

An X user, @everythingTaeSg, wrote,

"Is Taehyung going as James Dean in Vogue World?! How am I going to survive this?! DeanHyung is back!!! Who asked for forehead to be seen?!"
Others too joined in and flooded the platform. They pointed out how naturally Taehyung channels old-Hollywood charm.

Some also anticipated seeing the singer in an all-new look at the fashion event. They trended the word "DeanHyung" as the combination of the names of the two stars.

About Vogue World: Hollywood and BTS' Taehyung’s special invitation

Vogue World 2025 will take place at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles on October 26 (October 27, 6 AM IST). The one-night-only event will celebrate the intersection of film and fashion. It will also have performances by Doja Cat and Gracie Abrams, along with appearances from stars like Nicole Kidman, Miley Cyrus, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Taehyung’s attendance at the event holds special significance. Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, personally invited him during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. The moment was captured on camera and showed Wintour greeting him warmly and saying,

We’re hoping to see you in Hollywood this October.”
The interaction quickly went viral among fans. This crossover between K-pop and high fashion caught fans' attention online.

Ahead of the event, Taehyung was spotted at Incheon International Airport on October 25. He was wearing CELINE from head to toe. His outfit included a long checked wool coat, brown sweater, corduroy jeans, and zipped black boots.

The Vogue Japan feature also revisited V’s multifaceted image from his love for photography and minimalistic fashion approach to his creative growth post-military discharge.

"I think I take pictures without really thinking about it. If there's a beautiful background or something that can be staged beautifully, I can't help but turn on my camera and keep taking pictures," V said.
BTS' V with Anna Wintour at the Celine show earlier this year (Images via Instagram/@thv)

Over the past year, Taehyung has strengthened his presence in the global fashion scene as CELINE’s global ambassador and one of Korea’s most influential style icons.

The show will stream live on vogue.com and Vogue’s official YouTube channel.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Toshali Kritika
