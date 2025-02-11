“He was literally judging her"- Single’s Inferno 4 fans divided over Kim Jeong-su’s “conservative” stance for Si-an and Jun-seo’s helicopter moments

On February 11, 2025, Single’s Inferno 4 concluded with its final two episodes on Netflix, ending a season filled with emotional twists and unexpected connections. While fans celebrated the final pairings, one particular moment sparked intense debate among viewers—Kim Jeong-su’s reaction to Lee Si-an and Yuk Jun-seo’s closeness.

Throughout this season of Single’s Inferno, Lee Si-an had been at the center of a love triangle, drawing the attention of multiple contestants, including Kim Jeong-su and Yuk Jun-seo. Her connection with both men led to some of the season’s most talked-about moments. He also stated,

"I tend to be a bit conservative."

However, in the penultimate episode of Single’s Inferno, Jeong-su’s discomfort over Si-an leaning on Jun-seo’s shoulder during a helicopter ride caught the attention of fans. During their date in Paradise, Jeong-su admitted that he couldn’t understand Si-an’s feelings.

His frustration stemmed from witnessing her resting her head on Jun-seo’s shoulder, which he saw as a defining moment that signaled the end of their connection. He also questioned her decision to choose him for the Paradise date despite her clear attachment to Jun-seo.

Viewers quickly reacted to Jeong-su’s stance, with many criticizing what they perceived as a conservative attitude. An X user, @ConstanzaUsn wrote,

"He was literally judging her when they don't even have a relationship. At least Junseo is not hypocritical and acts like a "puritan"."

Fans of Single’s Inferno expressed their frustration on social media, questioning why Jeong-su was so affected by a simple gesture when he had been physically affectionate with other contestants. Comments flooded online discussions, with some suggesting that his discomfort reflected a double standard.

"I know jeongsu's type of men and I stay away from them. You massaged her hand on the first date, told her to rest on you, even layed next to hyejin on the bed and rubbed her back, but he can't get over her resting on junseo's shoulders," an X user wrote.

"Sian, please run away from that control freak. Who the hell does jeongsu think he is to question her actions when he ain't even her situationship talk more of boyfriend," another viewer added.

"Jeongsu got upset because sian asked where junseo was???? This is who you people think is better?," a fan mentioned.

"last week, people were so mad of sian for not considering theo as a choice and now they are mad again because she didnt choose jeongsu lol? what? the liar and self-proclaimed conservative jeongsu? did you really watch the show?," another user added.

Others speculated on how he would have reacted had he known about Si-an and Jun-seo spending a night together in Paradise, where they bonded over drinks and deep conversations.

"Im curious of how jeongsu felt when he saw Sian and Junseo bed scene. Imagine he was so updset with just the shoulder leaning scene how much more if he knew they spent the night drunk and intimate. The way he interrogated her shows how conservative he is," a fan commented.

"if sian ended up with jeongsu, i can’t imagine how he’d react to the bed scene with junseo, especially after calling the moment with sian’s head on junseo’s shoulder “unacceptable” and asking sian about it again in this date lol," another netizen wrote.

All about Lee Si-an, Kim Jeong-su, and the finale episode of Single’s Inferno 4

The tension between Jeong-su and Si-an continued when the group gathered for a final beach outing. While everyone enjoyed the games and water activities, Jeong-su’s unease grew as he observed Jun-seo playfully pulling Si-an closer. His discomfort became evident when he quietly excused himself, stating that he wasn’t feeling well.

Later, during the group’s last evening together in Single’s Inferno, emotions ran high as contestants reflected on their experiences. Jeong-su, in particular, became emotional, describing the journey as one of the most precious memories of his life.

As the final day arrived, the moment of decision approached. Each female contestant stood in place, waiting for the men to walk toward them. Ultimately, Si-an made her decision. When the moment of truth arrived, she walked toward Yuk Jun-seo, sealing their final couple status and leaving Kim Jeong-su behind.

Other couples formed by the end included Arin and Kook Dong-ho, Bae Ji-yeon, and Kim Tae-hwan as well as Hye-jin and An Jong-hoon.

The season of Single’s Inferno concluded with contestants leaving with mixed emotions—some finding love, others were left wondering what could have been. However, the drama surrounding Kim Jeong-su’s reaction to Si-an and Jun-seo’s connection ensured that the discussion about Single’s Inferno 4 would continue long after the final episode aired.

