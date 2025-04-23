“He looked so worried for a second”- Fans in splits as GOT7 Jackson Wang’s “Crime Show” confusion over guest appearance goes viral

GOT7's Jackson Wang's confusion over his crime show appearance went viral on social media, igniting hilarious fan reactions. Recently, Jackson Wang appeared on a Thai Channel 3 HD talk program named Hone Krasae, with over 9 million subscribers on YouTube. The show Hone Krasae, hosted by Thai actor Kanchai Kamnerdloy, covers social issues, crime incidents, and controversial topics.

During his appearance, Jackson Wang was informed by the interpreter that the program often gives exposure to guests who are involved in criminal cases and scandals by interviewing them. The GOT7 member was confused as he was there to promote his music and made a witty response, leaving netizens in laughter.

He said,

“Then I should leave. I don't have a case.”

Kanchai Kamnerdloy asked him to stay back and reassured him, saying his fellow GOT7 pal BamBam has also appeared on the show twice.

To this, Jackson Wang replied,

“He also came here? In what case? What case?”

Kanchai Kamnerdloy reassured him again that BamBam did not come due to a crime case, since he was also there for promotions. This conversation spread all across X as fans and netizens could not help but laugh over Jackson Wang's funny answers.

"He looked so worried for a second," a fan said.

"Jackson has fast reflexes. What Crime? Case? Complicated matters? No i don't have, avoid that 🧨, best to get out when he realised he could be conned into joining a wrong show," a user commented.

"Naaahh because why would they tell him that people came there because of crime.... He had a valid reason... such a witty guy," another fan commented.

Fans made jokes about Jackson Wang's supposed crimes on X.

"They just want to talk abt the legend you are Jackson," a user wrote.

"His only crime is stealing my heart," a fan mentioned.

"It’s a crime how good-looking Jackson Wang is so he definitely deserves to be on that show," a netizen stated.

Fans shared amusing reactions to Jackson Wang asking what crime GOT7's BamBam committed to be on the show.

"Now bambam has 1928297228 missed calls from jackson," a fan stated.

"Jackson Wang being thankful Bambam didn’t commit any crimes in Thailand. He’s so comedic," a netizen mentioned.

"The way he was glad you didn't went there for any case @BamBam1A, I don't know if he's ready to fight if someone hurt you or he's ready to scold you for doing wrong. @JacksonWang852 this is hilarious," a user reacted.

GOT7's BamBam replies to Jackson Wang's question about his appearance on a Thai crime show

GOT7 member Jackson Wang's videos and clips from the program Hone Krasae went viral on X among Thai fans and international supporters of the singer. BamBam saw Jackson Wang's question about what crime case his fellow groupmate was involved in. BamBam turned to X, replying to a tweet shared by a fan.

He said,

“A case of stealing the hearts of many mothers in the country,” translated by Google.

GOT7 member BamBam's reply also garnered fans’ attention as he joined the hilarious moment created by the Chinese member on the Thai show.

In other news, Jackson Wang is preparing for his solo album release, followed by a world tour. His album MAGIC MAN 2 will be a continuation of the record released in 2022, delving deep into self-exploration. Besides this, he dropped his single GBAD on March 27, 2025, followed by its remixes titled GBAD (Number_i Remix) and GBAD (jasontheween remix).

