"He needs to close them": Fans ask BTS' Jungkook to restrict comments as he publishes first Instagram post on new personal account

On Saturday, July 19, BTS' Jungkook made his first post on his new personal Instagram account, @mnijungkook. He posted a picture of his solo debut album GOLDEN's logo, and also changed his profile picture to the same image. While fans and netizens celebrated the idol's debut post, many also raised a few concerns. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince the time all the BTS members made their personal Instagram accounts, the comments sections have always been restricted. Many fans believe that it is the best option, as there may be a few negative, unnecessary, or disrespectful comments under their posts. However, people have noticed that Jungkook's latest account has its comments section open.With the post receiving over 480K comments, several fans are worried if the negative ones have already been viewed by Jungkook. Therefore, many people have suggested that the idol should restrict his comments section. Here are a few fan reactions to the same:&quot;Jung kook’s comments open on two accounts ik he dgaf but he needs to close them cos im sure they’re both a mess.&quot;&quot;Jung kook not closing his comments just show you how he dgaf about what y’all saying there lmao I love him,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;Jung kook not closing his comments. This man dgaf. King behavior, honestly. I'm still gonna report losers, tho,&quot; added another fan.&quot;Someone needs to tell Jung kook to close that comment section,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens have talked about how the comments section should be turned off at the earliest. They have also helped report the negative comments that were popping up on the idol's post.&quot;Jung kook turn the comments off, juseyo. I know there’s extreme mental illness happening in here,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;I hope Jung kook turns off his comment section coz these pathetic people didn't even spare his bam account with all the bs, only positive comments filled with love and support for him plz!!!&quot; added an X user.&quot;Jung kook letting the comments section open is not a good idea,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;I hope jung kook closes his comment section cause the weirdos are in town and all of the weirdos,&quot; commented another X user.All you need to know about BTS' Jungkook's solo activitiesBTS' Jungkook or Jeon Jung-kook made his official solo debut with the release of his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto in July 2023. He soon followed it up with the release of his second collaborative single, 3D, with Jack Harlow in September 2023.In November of the same year, the idol rolled out his first solo debut album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its title track. Around December 2023, Jungkook and Jimin enlisted in the military to fulfull their mandatory service.They entered through the Buddy System, that enables two people to enlist together while helping each other and staying as each other's emotional support. Regardless, in June 2024, for BTS' 11th debut anniversay, the idol put forth the song, Never Let Go, and the song stands as a tribute to the relationship he shares with ARMYs.Following this, there has not been any music releases from Jungkook. In August 2024, he rolled out a travel reality show with Jimin where the duo took a trip across three countries, South Korea, the United States, and Japan. In December, he also put forth a documentary film called I STILL AM, which showcased the behind-the-scenes and creation of his first album, GOLDEN.Currently, the idol is expected to be participating in the preparations of BTS' next group comeback, which is scheduled to occur in Spring 2026.