“He’s always loved Daniel Caesar’s songs”- Fans defend BTS Taehyung amid claims of copying Jungkook’s track recommendation & “fan service” allegations

On Wednesday, October 15, BTS' Taehyung posted an Instagram story of a song recommendation, Daniel Caesar's Moon feat. Bon Iver. While many fans were happy to learn about the idol's current favorite songs, some netizens accused him of allegedly copying his fellow member, Jungkook. Previously, on October 11, Jungkook posted two Instagram stories with two song recommendations. One was A Couple Minutes by Olivia Dean, and the other was Moon feat. Bon Iver by Daniel Caesar. This led to people concluding that Taehyung was allegedly trying to pick up similar tastes and interests to Jungkook, and many were unhappy about the same.Several people also criticized Taehyung for his alleged actions, and many hateful comments were made in his direction. However, fans soon came to the idol's defense and explained that Taehyung has been a fan of Daniel Caesar for a long time. Additionally, people also argued that a simple song recommendation doesn't convey the idol's intentions to copy or imitate his fellow members.Some also speculated that the idol's intentions of posting the same story as Jungkook were to allegedly feed and motivate those who ship the two BTS members as a couple. Fans were naturally left outraged, and many also found the criticism against BTS' V to be unnecessary and baseless. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;He’s always loved Daniel Caesar’s songs!&quot; said a fanNihel ♡ @nihelljkvLINKHe’s always loved Daniel Caesar’s songs!More fans and netizens criticized the netizens who have been spreading misinformation and disrespectful rumours against BTS' Taehyung.mary ⁷ @koonimiesLINKlike why would taehyung give a F*CK whether a bunch of losers on the internet ship him with his bandmate please be serious 😭kirby⁷ @kirbyforkooLINK@koonimies god forbid men who have spent upwards of 13 years together have similar music taste🫩🫩🫩mildy evil hyu @jwanbroLINKtheir critical thinking starts n Ends at shipping discourse omfg get a f*cking grip⟭⟬⟬⟭ ⁷ ꪜ @Sahra1236LINK@SnipeForV Also Daniel new song is all over internet because his doing free concerts and the song it’s so good and it’s V kind of his musicOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.mary ⁷ @koonimiesLINKthe fact that normal people see lighthearted tweets like these and have a smile and a giggle but weirdos like this immediately jump at the chance to send hate to taehyung over absolutely nothing is crazy to me lol🎀⋆ @thvqueLINKmy boy can't even listen and sharing music from his fav singers in peace nowstrawberry lia͛⁷☂︎ @liatamalesLINKi never encountered solos before but now they seem to be EVERYWHERE, they're so sick like omfg how can a person be so stupid and have so much hate insideGigi @gigiuchiwaLINK@koonimies They are projecting It doesn't suit their narrative It's not like Taehyung needs shippers validation he is the idol of idols they are bandmates for over a decade liking the same song is so normal they need to touch some grass fr all shippers overall need some friendsAll you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook's solo activitiesBTS' Taehyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as the lead single. Soon after, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which is a counterterrorism unit.Regardless of his enlistment, he released three singles in 2024. He released FRI(END)S in March, followed by Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas with Bing Crosby in December 2024. Around June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military. In his first public appearance, the idol was spotted at the Celine Printemps Show in July 2025.He also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September cover feature. Most recently, on October 5, he attended the Paris Fashion Week as Celine's ambassador for the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show. Jungkook, on the other hand, made his debut with his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023.He released another collaborative single called 3D with Jack Harlow in September 2023. Around November of the same year, he released his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its title track. In December, the idol enlisted in the military alongside his fellow member, Jimin, under the Buddy System.Jungkook put forth a pre-recorded song called Never Let Go in June 2024, on the occasion of BTS' 11th debut anniversary. In September, he also released his solo documentary film, I AM STILL, which showcased the creation of his first studio album, GOLDEN. He was discharged from the military along with Jimin in June 2025,His first public appearance was at the Calvin Klein fashion show as part of the 2025 New York Fashion Week in September 2025. Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to more solo content and releases from the two BTS members.