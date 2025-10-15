  • home icon
  "He's always loved Daniel Caesar's songs"- Fans defend BTS Taehyung amid claims of copying Jungkook's track recommendation & "fan service" allegations



By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 15, 2025 06:46 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook (Image via Instagram/@thv, X/@BIGHIT_MUSIC)

On Wednesday, October 15, BTS' Taehyung posted an Instagram story of a song recommendation, Daniel Caesar's Moon feat. Bon Iver. While many fans were happy to learn about the idol's current favorite songs, some netizens accused him of allegedly copying his fellow member, Jungkook.

Previously, on October 11, Jungkook posted two Instagram stories with two song recommendations. One was A Couple Minutes by Olivia Dean, and the other was Moon feat. Bon Iver by Daniel Caesar. This led to people concluding that Taehyung was allegedly trying to pick up similar tastes and interests to Jungkook, and many were unhappy about the same.

Several people also criticized Taehyung for his alleged actions, and many hateful comments were made in his direction. However, fans soon came to the idol's defense and explained that Taehyung has been a fan of Daniel Caesar for a long time. Additionally, people also argued that a simple song recommendation doesn't convey the idol's intentions to copy or imitate his fellow members.

Some also speculated that the idol's intentions of posting the same story as Jungkook were to allegedly feed and motivate those who ship the two BTS members as a couple. Fans were naturally left outraged, and many also found the criticism against BTS' V to be unnecessary and baseless. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"He’s always loved Daniel Caesar’s songs!" said a fan
More fans and netizens criticized the netizens who have been spreading misinformation and disrespectful rumours against BTS' Taehyung.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook's solo activities

BTS' Taehyung made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as the lead single. Soon after, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, which is a counterterrorism unit.

Regardless of his enlistment, he released three singles in 2024. He released FRI(END)S in March, followed by Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas with Bing Crosby in December 2024. Around June 2025, the idol was discharged from the military. In his first public appearance, the idol was spotted at the Celine Printemps Show in July 2025.

He also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September cover feature. Most recently, on October 5, he attended the Paris Fashion Week as Celine's ambassador for the brand's Spring/Summer 2026 collection fashion show. Jungkook, on the other hand, made his debut with his first single, SEVEN feat. Latto, in July 2023.

He released another collaborative single called 3D with Jack Harlow in September 2023. Around November of the same year, he released his first studio album, GOLDEN, which held the song, Standing Next To You, as its title track. In December, the idol enlisted in the military alongside his fellow member, Jimin, under the Buddy System.

Jungkook put forth a pre-recorded song called Never Let Go in June 2024, on the occasion of BTS' 11th debut anniversary. In September, he also released his solo documentary film, I AM STILL, which showcased the creation of his first studio album, GOLDEN. He was discharged from the military along with Jimin in June 2025,

His first public appearance was at the Calvin Klein fashion show as part of the 2025 New York Fashion Week in September 2025. Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to more solo content and releases from the two BTS members.

