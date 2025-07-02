“He’s so precious” — Fans touched as BTS’ Taehyung reveals how Moon Sang-hoon’s writings helped him during military service

Taehyung of BTS, aka V, recently opened up about how Moon Sang-hoon’s writing brought him comfort during his military service. On July 2, 2025, BTS held their first group Weverse live in three years. During the live, V shared a personal moment from his time in the military.
Calling it a "TMI" (Too Much Information), he first asked the other members if he could share something personal. He then went on to talk about a specific letter written by Moon Sang-hoon to the popular Korean TV host Yoo Jae-suk, a piece he deeply admired. Taehyung revealed that the letter had brought him comfort while he was enlisted.
He also shared that he reached out to Moon Sang-hoon through direct message to praise his work and thank him. Not only did Sang-hoon reply, but he even gave Taehyung his phone number.
Fans soon reacted to this heartfelt revelation of V on social media.
"IM CRYING he's so precious for sharing this letter with us," one fan said.
The way V narrated the story made the members laugh, but fans were touched by his honesty and praised him for being so open and vulnerable.
"One of the many many reasons why Taehyung has my heart He is simply a good soul He surrounds himself w goodness I really respect and admire that," a fan remarked.
“I missed his tmi's,” another fan expressed.
“TaeTae and his TMIs … we are so back!!” another fan exclaimed.
Many fans praised V for the warmth he exuded towards everything and everyone.
"I'm really glad you were able to find a source of comfort during that time. I really hope you get to meet him soon my taetae," a fan wrote.
"Taehyung is really friends with everybody," another fan remarked.
"love how he gives credit to the people that bring comfort to him. he makes everything more positive and warm, I admire him so much," another fan said.
Taehyung's mention of Moon Sang-hoon's brings his letter to light
Moon Sang-hoon is a South Korean YouTuber, comedian, actor, and writer, well known for his heartfelt handwritten letters. Notably, he is known for bringing handwritten letters to the host whenever he appears as a guest on popular Korean shows such as You Quiz on the Block.
He had written one such letter to MC Yoo Jae-suk, the very letter that V spoke about during the Weverse live. During the live, Taehyung revealed that Moon Sang-hoon's letter to Yoo Jae-suk gave him great comfort during a difficult time.
An excerpt from the letter read:
"They say you can't be a good person to everyone—and every time I use that convenient excuse, I think of you, hyungnim. And then, I choose once again to believe in the saying "The kindest person is the strongest person," a phrase I've always doubted. Every night, I promise myself to become a better person tomorrow, but more often than not, I fall short of who I was yesterday."
It continued:
"Still, the courage to try and live better today—I owe that to you. Thank you. In this world where everyone seems to know me, yet loneliness lingers, I always wonder if you're doing well... I hope, for the most part, you are happy... I just leave my heart with you. Always, thank you."
The surprise live wasn't just about emotional moments. It also came with exciting announcements. BTS revealed plans for a new group album scheduled for release in Spring 2026, with strong hints at a world tour in the works. The Weverse live brought waves of excitement, emotion, and anticipation for ARMYs, who had long awaited the moment of seeing all seven members together again.