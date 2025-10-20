  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “He’s the sweetest senior”: Fans react as TWS' Dohoon thanks BTS’ Taehyung for taking care of the group at Paris Fashion Week 

“He’s the sweetest senior”: Fans react as TWS' Dohoon thanks BTS’ Taehyung for taking care of the group at Paris Fashion Week 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 20, 2025 15:32 GMT
TWS
TWS' Dohoon and BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@tws_pledis, @thv)

On Monday, October 20, TWS' Dohoon made an apperance on Wendy's Youngstreet Radio Show along with his fellow group members. During their apperance, the members touched upon various topics, including their recent 2025 Paris Fashion Week appearance. The group attended the event as CELINE's ambassadors.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The host of the radio show, Red Velvet's Wendy, asked Dohoon about his mention of BTS' Taehyung and how he wanted to do a collaborative livestream with the idol. She further inquired about TWS and Taehyung's time together at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week since both parties represented CELINE. Here's what Dohoon stated:

"I really didn’t want to make him feel burdened, and V sunbaenim really loves music, so I think we talked mostly about music. About what kind of music he likes, I got recommendations and advice from him. He took such good care of us, so it was a really happy time."
Ad

Additionally, Wendy also asked the idol to share a message with the idol, and here's what he expressed:

“Ah… me? Thank you so much for taking such good care of us back then, and also when we met again recently, thank you for greeting me so warmly again!”

Following this revelation, fans and netizens swooned over Taehyung's kind and welcoming manner towards the junior K-pop artists of the industry. Many praised the idol for consistently spreading joy and kindness through his interactions, and also commended him for inspiring the TWS members through his passion and interest in music. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad
"he’s the sweetest senior" said a fan
Ad

More fans and netizens expressed their reactions to TWS' Dohoon's revelation on his interaction with BTS' Taehyung at CELINE's 2025 Paris Fashion Week show.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about the South Korean K-pop boy group, TWS

TWS is a South Korean boy band that debuted under Pledis Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, in January 2024 with their first EP, Sparkling Blue. The members of the group include Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin. Their band name is pronounced Two-Us, which stands as an abbreviation of the phrase, Twenty Four Seven With Us.

Ad

Prior to the release of the debut album, they also rolled out a pre-release track called Oh MyMy:7s. The album, Sparkling Blue, held the track, Plot Twist, as its lead single, which talked about the thrill of a first encounter. They also made their first music show win for the track, Plot Twist, on Show Champion after 23 days of the song's release.

In June, they put forth the pre-release track of their second EP, Hey! Hey!, which was soon followed by the album's release, Summer Beat!, in the same month. The album held the song, If I'm S, Can You Be My N?, as its title track. In November, TWS released their first single album, Last Bell, which held Last Festival as its title track.

Ad

Most recently, in April 2025, they rolled out their third EP album, Try With Us, which was followed by their latest and fourth EP, Play Hard, which was led by the track, Heat Shoulders Knees Toes.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications