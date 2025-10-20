“He’s the sweetest senior”: Fans react as TWS' Dohoon thanks BTS’ Taehyung for taking care of the group at Paris Fashion Week 

On Monday, October 20, TWS' Dohoon made an apperance on Wendy's Youngstreet Radio Show along with his fellow group members. During their apperance, the members touched upon various topics, including their recent 2025 Paris Fashion Week appearance. The group attended the event as CELINE's ambassadors.The host of the radio show, Red Velvet's Wendy, asked Dohoon about his mention of BTS' Taehyung and how he wanted to do a collaborative livestream with the idol. She further inquired about TWS and Taehyung's time together at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week since both parties represented CELINE. Here's what Dohoon stated:&quot;I really didn’t want to make him feel burdened, and V sunbaenim really loves music, so I think we talked mostly about music. About what kind of music he likes, I got recommendations and advice from him. He took such good care of us, so it was a really happy time.&quot;Additionally, Wendy also asked the idol to share a message with the idol, and here's what he expressed:“Ah… me? Thank you so much for taking such good care of us back then, and also when we met again recently, thank you for greeting me so warmly again!”Following this revelation, fans and netizens swooned over Taehyung's kind and welcoming manner towards the junior K-pop artists of the industry. Many praised the idol for consistently spreading joy and kindness through his interactions, and also commended him for inspiring the TWS members through his passion and interest in music. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;he’s the sweetest senior&quot; said a fanꪜ @travelwithmebyvLINKhe’s the sweetest senior 🥹More fans and netizens expressed their reactions to TWS' Dohoon's revelation on his interaction with BTS' Taehyung at CELINE's 2025 Paris Fashion Week show.V 뷔 Kim Taehyung 김태형🐯Borahae 💜 @CalisTaeFanLINKTaehyung always spreading kindness everywhere he goes and connecting with people through his love of music. He really is the perfect Idol of Idols.ً 𝘁𝗵𝘃 @thestaer95LINKtaehyung always treats people with kindness, no wonder people who knows him irl and worked with him has only good things to sayarmy⁷ @dontpretaendLINKThose who know him personally will tell you how kind, considerate, lovable he is..The twitter pixels can keep chasing their cloutL ౨ৎ @kvanitaesLINKtaehyung will never be the bad guy that antis want him to be. everyone who meets him personally, always have a nice things to say about him. no matter what they say, he will always be loved and adored by many.Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.🐥 𝓎ℴ𝓊 𝒶𝓇ℯ 𝓂𝓎 𝓈ℴ𝓊𝓁𝓂𝒶𝓉ℯ 🐯 @Lidarmichael1LINKWhen they try to cancel him but he's literally the nicest person on earthT. @tanieee6LINKawww my sweet boy. taehyung is such a good senior 🥹𝐀𝐒𝐡🌤 Winter Ahead to 1B➡️ @AshineTHVLINKHe is always regarded as the most kind &amp; humble~ Always looking out for people around him~ Kim Taehyung is really the most precious person ever🤧💜🎺🎻🎷 BORAHAE 💜 @keilardz9LINKAlways warms my heart when I listen to rookie idols met TAE, he gives them advices and they feel safe with him as their senior and music recommendations can’t be missed when you talk about TAE.All you need to know about the South Korean K-pop boy group, TWSTWS is a South Korean boy band that debuted under Pledis Entertainment, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, in January 2024 with their first EP, Sparkling Blue. The members of the group include Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin. Their band name is pronounced Two-Us, which stands as an abbreviation of the phrase, Twenty Four Seven With Us.Prior to the release of the debut album, they also rolled out a pre-release track called Oh MyMy:7s. The album, Sparkling Blue, held the track, Plot Twist, as its lead single, which talked about the thrill of a first encounter. They also made their first music show win for the track, Plot Twist, on Show Champion after 23 days of the song's release.In June, they put forth the pre-release track of their second EP, Hey! Hey!, which was soon followed by the album's release, Summer Beat!, in the same month. The album held the song, If I'm S, Can You Be My N?, as its title track. In November, TWS released their first single album, Last Bell, which held Last Festival as its title track.Most recently, in April 2025, they rolled out their third EP album, Try With Us, which was followed by their latest and fourth EP, Play Hard, which was led by the track, Heat Shoulders Knees Toes.