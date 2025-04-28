“He’s truly South Korea’s national treasure” – Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook’s 2B ₩ donations over two years earn him ‘The GOAT’ title from the public

On March 28, 2025, South Korean media outlet My Daily reported that BTS' Jungkook has donated a total of 2 billion Korean won over the last two years. The Kpop idol has continued to make charitable contributions during his mandatory military service.

In 2023, the BTS' maknae donated 1 billion won to a children's medical center before his enlistment. Most recently, he made another donation of 1 billion won to help with wildfire damage in Ulsan, pushing his total contributions over the two years to 2 billion won.

The news captured the public’s eye, as the public emphasized the scale of his donations and his ongoing commitment to social causes, with one hailing him as "The Goat."

Following this praise, numerous of his supporters are flocking to social platforms to recognize his philanthropic efforts.

"He’s truly South Korea’s national treasure," an X user commented.

Fans are showering Jungkook with admiration. Some even referred to him as an "angel," highlighting his kindness and impact.

"Well, talents, achievements, fame, character, Jungkook is truly the GOAT of Kpop," a fan remarked.

"Oh Jungkook the man you are 🥹," a user mentioned.

"A ANGEL 🤍❤️," a person shared.

"The GOAT & The Angel Too In Same Time 🥰👼🏻🪽," a netizen said.

"Jungkook getting called of THE GOAT for donating 2 billion won in just two years for different reasons and different causes is so well deserved. General public in Korea really praised our boy so well!," another fan said.

"It’s so cool how General Public in South Korea named our Jungkook THE GOAT after he donated 2B won in just two years, for different causes. Our golden GOAT!," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook's donations over the past two years

On March 28, 2025, BTS' Jungkook contributed 1 billion Korean won to aid victims of the recent wildfires in Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam. The donation was revealed by the Hope Bridge National Disaster Prevention Association.

Half of the funds, 500 million won, provided urgent assistance and relief supplies for those displaced by the fires. The other half was allocated to support the well-being and medical care of the firefighters working at the disaster sites. The BTS member also expressed his wish that the donation would bring some comfort to those affected.

"I hope this will be of some help to everyone who is having a hard time. I hope that those who are suffering from this wildfire and those who are working hard to put it out can quickly return to their peaceful daily lives," the Seven singer stated (as reported by Newsen).

This comes after his prior assistance of 1 billion won in April 2023 to Seoul National University Children's Hospital. The funds from that donation were used to help treat children from underprivileged families and to assist in the development of the hospital's integrated care center.

A commemorative plaque bearing Jungkook’s full name, Jeon Jung-kook, was also placed on the hospital’s donor wall.

BTS' Jungkook enlisted in the army on December 12, 2023. He is presently assigned as a sergeant in the 5th Infantry Division. The artist is expected to be released on June 11, 2025.

