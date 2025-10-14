"Is Taehyung moving to his new house?" - BTS' V sparks buzz with unreleased KAWS x Sesame Street x ARR figures; here's how fans can purchase them

On October 14, 2025, BTS member Taehyung (V) gained attention on social media after posting two Instagram stories. In these stories, he showcased his latest collectible set of the KAWS x Sesame Street x AllRightsReserved (ARR) vinyl figure collection. The images revealed the idol’s newly acquired figurines along with his older KAWS figurines.Many fans noted he could have everything in one place. Fans also began to speculate whether Taehyung was preparing to move into the luxury apartment he bought in early September 2025, a five-bedroom property in Gangnam, Seoul, with high-end interiors.This influx of interest wasn’t just about Taehyung's personal artistic taste; it was also because the new KAWS x Sesame Street x ARR collection had not yet been officially released.The global pre-order for the collection begins on October 16, 2025, at 11 AM HKT (October 15, 11 PM EDT) via DDTStore.com. These limited-edition figures will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, with shipping expected to start in late November 2025.BTS' V's latest KAWS collection (Images via Instagram/@thv)Fans quickly pointed out that Taehyung has long been an admirer of KAWS collectibles and art figures. He has displayed several of them in earlier posts since the launch of his personal Instagram. Social media platforms soon flooded with fans speculating about his next move. Many wondered whether he was packing up his belongings to move into his new residence. An X user, @layovermoods, wrote,𓆤 @layovermoodsLINKis taehyung moving to his new house?? 😀Meanwhile, others admired how he keeps showing his interest in art and design. Some joked that he was “flexing” his rare collectibles.ꪜ @innerstaellarLINKoh so hes flexing itTaehyung Malaysia🇲🇾 | slow @BTSV_MalaysiaLINKAnother day means another trend for Kim Taehyung #V as he trended on X after sharing the new additions from the KAWS x AllRightsReserved x Sesame Street collection What can we say, the man is the king so we're really not surprisedꪜmin-shaped love ✿🦦 @mybelovedvminLINKthinking about how taehyung will probably be moving out of his old apartment soon…he’s probably started packing already 😔 why does this hit me so hard 🥲princess @loveme_teteLINKtaehyung is collecting his all precious memories before moving 😭😭😭Others said his ability to acquire unreleased editions before their launch proves his elite collector status. Fans agreed that Taehyung’s posts once again showcased his refined taste and eye for unique pieces.hsꪜtk⁷🍄ᴶᶦᵐᶦⁿ ᴰᵃʸ @jjkveautifulLINKI bet they gave it to him as they he has a collectionً @_starrykoo_LINKOk okay so the global pre-order for this newly launched collection of the Sesame Street x kaws x ARR starts in two days and like we see tae has already got hands on the new collection he really loves it 🥺ً @tetefmmLINK@taeguide kaws AND sesame street together?? nobody is surprised it’s in his house nowKAWS and AllRightsReserved repost Taehyung’s story: Full collection details revealedShortly after Taehyung’s post went viral, both KAWS and AllRightsReserved (ARR) reposted his Instagram Story on their official pages. It confirmed that the idol had received the figures directly from them before the launch. KAWS, the globally recognized artist Brian Donnelly, shared the clip with a simple “✌️,” while ARR added, “Thank you V 💜,” showing appreciation for his support.The collaboration represents the latest chapter in KAWS’ partnership with Sesame Street and ARR following their 2018 launch. The new Vinyl Figure Collection reimagines five characters: Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and Oscar the Grouch, all featuring KAWS’ signature “X-eyed” style. Each figure is made from premium vinyl and takes inspiration from KAWS’ previous sculptural works. Here are the official pricing and bundle details released by DDT Store.Full Set (All 5 Figures – Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch): HKD 10,190 (USD 1,300)Set of 2 (Oscar + Bert &amp; Ernie): HKD 5,335 ( USD 685)Set of 2 (Elmo + Big Bird): HKD 4,855 (USD 620)Bert &amp; Ernie Pair (Individual Bundle): HKD 2,980 (USD 380)Solo Figures (Elmo or Oscar): HKD 2,355 (USD 300 each)KAWS X Sesame Street full set (Images via DDT Store website)An exclusive additional version of Big Bird will also be available at ARR’s upcoming Water Parade event in Hong Kong from October 25 to November 1. Limited on-site pre-orders can be placed at the event.The KAWS x Sesame Street x ARR series marks the comeback of one of the most cherished artist collaborations of the past decade.