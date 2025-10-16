  • home icon
“Hiding behind celebrities” - W Korea faces boycott calls over “cannot respond” remark amid backlash surrounding breast cancer awareness gala

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:09 GMT
BTS' j-hope, Taehyung, RM, and Jay Park (Image via Instagram/@wkorea, X/@wkorea)

On Thursday, October 16, according to the South Korean media outlet OSEN, W Korea responded to the ongoing backlash for the magazine's Love Your W 2025 event. On October 15, W Korea held its annual breast cancer awareness program, Love You W 2025 event gathering several South Korean celebrities like aespa, Jay Park, BTS' Taehyung, RM, & j-hope, Lee Min-ho, Byeon Woo-seok, and more.

However, the event received major backlash from netizens for its alleged insincerity towards its cause, breast cancer awareness. People pointed out that there were minimal speeches, talks, or activities during the event that advocated or talked about breast cancer awareness. Additionally, people also pointed out that the color that's often used to represent support for breast cancer awareness, pink, was not found at any part of the event.

Conclusively, netizens expressed their concerns that Love Your W 2025 has converted into an elite social gathering for celebrities instead of advocating and spreading awareness on breast cancer. Another event that sparked controversy at the event was Jay Park's free performance of MOMMAE, a song about female body parts, which people felt were disrespectful and inappropriate, given the event's theme.

As the internet continued to flood with criticism towards W Korea and their recent event, Love Your W 2025, the magazine reportedly remained quiet for a long time before giving the following response:

"We cannot respond."

When this news landed on the internet, fans and netizens were further disappointed with the magazine for its lack of accountability. People called them out for allegedly using the celebrities as their shield to avoid presenting explanations for what unfolded at the Love Your W 2025 event. Therefore, some netizens have also expressed their willingness to boycott the magazine in the future.

Here are a few reactions regarding the same:

"Hiding behind celebrities." said a netizen
Internet reaction (Image via theqoo)
Internet reaction (Image via theqoo)

More netizens also expressed their disappointment with W Korea's response to the ongoing backlash.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Jay Park issues apology and responds to backlash following his free performance of MOMMAE at W Korea's Love Your W 2025 event

On October 15, during the after-party event of W Korea's annual breast cancer awareness campaign, Jay Park was one of the artists on the event's performance lineup. He performed his viral track, MOMMAE, which resulted in heavy backlash from netizens for the disrespectful and inappropriate song choice.

Following the backlash, on October 16, the idol uploaded two Instagram stories explaining his situation and apologizing for his actions. The idol stated that he simply rolled out a typical performance of his viral track and had no ill intentions towards the event's cause or the victims of breast cancer. Here's what he stated:

"After the official breast cancer campaign event, I understood that the party and performance were for the people who gathered there with good intentions and hearts, aside from their busy schedules, so I performed as usual. I apologize to any cancer patients who felt offended or uncomfortable after watching my performance. I hope you stay healthy. I, too, am injured, but I performed with a good heart and without pay. Please do not exploit my good intentions."
The criticism and backlash towards W Korea and the controversy around Love Your W 2025 event are currently ongoing.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
