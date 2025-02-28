“HIS AURA IS LITERALLY UNMATCHED” — Fans go wild over BTS’ j-hope’s outfits at HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert

Day 1 of BTS j-hope's Hope on the Stage concert wrapped up on February 28, 2025. The rapper performed several of his hit solo tracks along with some numbers from BTS' discography.

Along with the energetic performance, the other thing that stunned the fans was j-hope's choice of outfits for the maiden leg of his first-ever solo concert tour. According to the images shared on social media platforms, j-hope wore four different outfits. Fans took to social media to praise the rapper and his choice of outfits.

"HIS AURA IS LITERALLY UNMATCHED," tweeted a fan.

"He looks soo dreamy in this outfit!! Those sparkly chains really highlighted his looks!!! Love it!!" wrote a user.

"Hobi was phenomenal, loved all performances ROCKSTAR Hoseok looks so stunning, HOT, handsome & fine wearing all red outfit," added a fan.

"Pls On the street & the outfit,the stage !! Pls Hobi slaying as always," commented another fan.

From streetwear to high fashion, j-hope showcased a variation of outfits. One outfit that caught fans' eye particularly was the all-red outfit and a matching red color mic, which he performed with. He alternated between bomber jackets and hoodies with denim pants accessories with chains for the rest of his performances. He also accessorised the outfits with a combination of neck chains and rings.

"Jhope and red is such a good combo," wrote a user.

"This all red outfit is going in history as one of the best JUNG HOSEOK outfits," commented a fan.

"Baggy jeans, tank top and a crop sweater on top of it... only jhope could slay in this fit," said another fan.

BTS j-hope's activities since his discharge from the military

BTS member and rapper j-hope was discharged from the military in October 2024. Following the discharge, he slowly resumed his activities as a solo artist. Come January 2025, j-hope was one of the four K-pop artists to perform at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. He performed three songs, Mic Drop, On the Street, and More.

He also announced his first-ever solo concert tour HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour kicked off in Seoul, South Korea on February 28, 2025. The Seoul concert is a three-day experience that will also be available for live streaming across the globe, and a recorded version will also be shared at a later date. The tour will conclude in June after traversing across Asia and Europe.

On February 21, 2025, he also released the song LV Bag with Don Toliver and Speedy, along with Pharrell Williams. He has also teased a new song in March featuring Miguel. The song is titled Sweet Dreams and will be released on March 7, 2025.

