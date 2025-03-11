"I can hear him say this"— Fans react to BTS Jin's hilarious comment under j-hope's latest Weverse post

On March 11, 2025, BTS's j-hope shared photos on Weverse of himself enjoying Magnolia Bakery's cupcakes and banana pudding with the title,

"I'm not kidding. It's really good. It's so sweet. All for you guys ARMY. Thank you for coming." (translated)

The Magnolia Bakery teamed up with j-hope and crafted the cupcakes and banana pudding to commemorate the singer's latest single, Sweet Dreams. While fans were still swooning over the post from the Korean singer, his bandmate Jin amusingly commented beneath this post, stating,

"Are you a master of English?" (translated)

Fans were entertained and took to social media to share their thoughts on the exchange on Weverse. One fan noted that they could even hear Seokjin making the remark.

"I can hear him say this," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan comments populated X timelines, chuckling at Jin's unpredictability, with one even questioning what prompted BTS's hyung to think that.

"The unpredictable jin always surprise me," remarked another fan.

"this reply is so seokjin idk how to explain," commented another fan.

"Did Jin watch Hobi’s Fallon interview maybe? he must be proud of Hobi’s English skills now," reacted another fan.

More fan comments read,

"The way I can picture Jin and his sassiness through the screen," another fan remarked.

"never giving up an opportunity to tease his lil brother hobi," wrote another fan on X.

"Jin, Hobi Englishi is so cute, yes he is very fluent," said another fan.

"Jin commented on Hobi's post on WV. Yahhh Jin, his English is good," another ARMY reacted.

More about j-hope's latest single and his solo world tour, Hope On the Stage

j-hope released his latest single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), on March 7, 2025. According to a statement by BigHit Music, the song is a pop R&B track that explores the emotions of love. It is described as a heartfelt serenade that captures the sincere longing to love and be loved, comparing the experience of falling in love to a sweet dream, as reported by The Korea Times.

The agency's statement further stated that the single features a captivating blend of dreamy synthesizers, soothing guitar strumming, and gentle vocal riffs, with j-hope contributing to the direction and message of the song.

Upon its release, the single rapidly ascended to the top of the iTunes Charts worldwide. As reported by BigHit Music, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 79 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, France, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.

The BTS member announced his highly anticipated solo tour, Hope on the Stage, on January 9, 2025. The tour kicked off with three sold-out shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2. He is heading to the United States for 10 shows, with a two-day stint in Mexico.

Notably, the More singer will be the first BTS member to headline a solo stadium show with his two-night appearance at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour will also visit major cities in Asia, including the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Macau, and Taiwan, before concluding in Osaka, Japan on June 1, 2025.

In other news, j-hope is ready to headline the Lollapalooza Berlin Music Festival on July 12 and 13 at Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany.

